‘Granddad’ helped push UA recruit

ESPN junior 4-star defensive lineman Kavion Henderson plans to announce his college decision on Nov. 6, his late grandfather's birthday.

His grandfather Clifford Henderson, who died in 2015, is a key reason for his grandson's love for the game.

"My granddad is the guy that sat me down to watch football and made me learn all the players' names and I fell in love with it," Henderson said. "The first guy he made me look up was Ray Lewis and the next game we watched, Jadeveon Clowney."

Henderson, 6-3, 238 pounds, of Leeds, Ala., narrowed his list of more than 40 scholarship offers to Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Auburn.

Seeing his grandson's talent and demeanor at 10 years old, Henderson's grandfather predicted to a friend that Kavion would play college football.

"He said when I was little, I used to dominate games," Henderson said. "I use to break through the backfield and just tackle the quarterback and running back at the same time. I used to break double-teams. I was never like a soft person. My granddad knew I was too rough not to be playing football."

ESPN also rates Henderson as the No. 9 defensive end and No. 37 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

Henderson, who also has offers from LSU, Florida State, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Southern Cal and others, grew up living with his grandfather and grandmother, Rhonda.

He recalls his grandfather getting emotional while helping him get ready for a Little League game.

"I'll never forget when he tied my shoes for a football game and getting my pads and stuff ready, he started crying and ever since then, every game I think about that and before the game I think about helping my grandma because they did so much for me," Henderson said. "My granddad passed away right after my football season in Little League. He told my grandma before he passed away to keep me in football."

He plans to make his third visit to Fayetteville for the Cincinnati game on Sept. 3. He previously visited the Hogs on Jan. 22 and March 12.

He said his first trip to Arkansas was his best college visit at the time after previously visiting Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Georgia.

Henderson will be observing defensive line coach Deke Adams and Coach Sam Pittman while attending Arkansas' season opener.

"See how Coach Adams coaches in person and Coach Pittman," Henderson said. "See how they rotate the guys and just see how their scheme is."

He calls Adams a "great recruiter."

"He talks to my grandma," Henderson said. "It's not all about football. That's what I like about Coach. We're talking every week just like everybody in my top five."

Henderson and Razorback cornerback commitment Dallas Young have been friends for several years.

"I've known him for a long time before he had any offers," Henderson said of Young. "He always tells me we can go to the NFL together. He said he'll help me get sacks and I'll help him get picks. He said he thinks me coming to Arkansas will help me and push him because we both work hard."

His desire to help his grandmother motivates him to make it to the NFL.

"I want to help my grandma and put her in better places," he said.

