HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's preseason rankings

Another high school football season is upon us.

War Memorial Stadium hosts four games in five nights — Bismarck vs. Prescott on Tuesday, Springdale Har-Ber vs. Little Rock Parkview on Thursday, North Little Rock vs. Little Rock Catholic on Friday and Benton vs. Bryant on Saturday.

Classification changes add intrigue to the 2022 season.

Pulaski Academy moves up to Class 6A but should still contend for a state title.

Little Rock Parkview moves down to Class 5A, while Joe T. Robinson and Shiloh Christian move up. We have them all in our Top 5 in 5A.

Harding Academy moves up to Class 4A but should still be a factor.

Here are the preseason rankings. We’ll update them on a weekly basis.





OVERALL

Bryant Conway Bentonville Pulaski Academy Greenwood North Little Rock Fayetteville Little Rock Parkview Joe T. Robinson Warren





CLASS 7A

Bryant Conway Bentonville North Little Rock Fayetteville





CLASS 6A

Pulaski Academy Greenwood Little Rock Christian Lake Hamilton Benton





CLASS 5A

Little Rock Parkview Joe T. Robinson Wynne Shiloh Christian Farmington





CLASS 4A

Warren Arkadelphia Stuttgart Ashdown Malvern





CLASS 3A

Prescott Glen Rose Booneville Charleston Rison





CLASS 2A