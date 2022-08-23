HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's preseason rankings

Another high school football season is upon us.
War Memorial Stadium hosts four games in five nights — Bismarck vs. Prescott on Tuesday, Springdale Har-Ber vs. Little Rock Parkview on Thursday, North Little Rock vs. Little Rock Catholic on Friday and Benton vs. Bryant on Saturday.
Classification changes add intrigue to the 2022 season.
Pulaski Academy moves up to Class 6A but should still contend for a state title.
Little Rock Parkview moves down to Class 5A, while Joe T. Robinson and Shiloh Christian move up. We have them all in our Top 5 in 5A.
Harding Academy moves up to Class 4A but should still be a factor.
Here are the preseason rankings. We’ll update them on a weekly basis.
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Conway
- Bentonville
- Pulaski Academy
- Greenwood
- North Little Rock
- Fayetteville
- Little Rock Parkview
- Joe T. Robinson
- Warren
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Conway
- Bentonville
- North Little Rock
- Fayetteville
CLASS 6A
- Pulaski Academy
- Greenwood
- Little Rock Christian
- Lake Hamilton
- Benton
CLASS 5A
- Little Rock Parkview
- Joe T. Robinson
- Wynne
- Shiloh Christian
- Farmington
CLASS 4A
- Warren
- Arkadelphia
- Stuttgart
- Ashdown
- Malvern
CLASS 3A
- Prescott
- Glen Rose
- Booneville
- Charleston
- Rison
CLASS 2A
- Des Arc
- Hazen
- Hector
- Mount Ida
- Bigelow