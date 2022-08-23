High Street bets $15M on tech in state

The state's first Black-led venture capital firm, High Street Equity Partners, announced a $15 million inaugural fund Monday that will be invested into technology-driven companies with diverse leadership in Arkansas.

The venture capital firm largely invests in early-stage technology companies founded by women and people of color, and the goal of the fund is to invest in companies that have historically had a harder time securing funding, according to a news release.

As part of its inaugural fund, High Street made an initial investment in Happied, an enterprise software company focused on employee wellness and retention via corporate events.

The company also added ChargerHelp, a technology utility company that is in the emerging electric vehicle market, to its portfolio in 2022.