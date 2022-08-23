LB Bennett finds his hunger within

JONESBORO -- Kivon Bennett has never been all that removed from the NFL.

The son of three-time All-Pro linebacker Cornelius Bennett, Kivon was only alive for the last two years of his dad's illustrious career but he had access to the resources that few can provide.

As a high schooler at powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., he teamed up with multiple future professionals -- namely, San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa, New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore and Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

Yet, when Bennett arrived at Arkansas State in 2021, the NFL couldn't have been further away.

Dismissed from Tennessee after an arrest in Dec. 2020, the former 4-star prospect acknowledges he then wasn't ready to be a pro.

"Maybe what happened was God telling me that I need to slow down a little bit and prepare myself," Bennett told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette earlier this month."[Seeing my friends succeed] just gives me more motivation, man. I never take that stuff to heart. Everything happens for a reason. Everybody's plans are a little bit different."

Moving from defensive end to linebacker this offseason, however, was always in the plans. ASU Coach Butch Jones had recruited Bennett to Tennessee in 2017 as an outside linebacker, and even after a season in which Bennett led the Red Wolves with eight sacks as a traditional edge rusher, the prevailing notion is that Bennett will likely find himself in a stand-up role at the NFL level.

Will that translate to results for ASU a year after two of its linebackers graded among the 10 worst at the Group of Five level by Pro Football Focus? Pairing Bennett with Houston transfer Jordan Carmouche, there is certainly optimism.

"He's a guy that has a tremendous amount of talent," ASU defensive coordinator Rob Harley said of Bennett. "If we can harness that and we can get that to be as fundamentally sound as he can possibly be, he's going to have a chance to be really good."

• • •

Bennett and his dad don't often talk football. If Cornelius isn't watching golf, he's likely either helping take care of his granddaughter or serving as a deacon at his church in Florida.

That's nothing new. Speaking to the Democrat-Gazette last fall, now-Denver Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto -- Kivon's longtime friend and former high school teammate -- said he and Kivon rarely got pointers from Cornelius, who was unable to be reached for this story.

But as long as Kivon played football, he was forever going to be attached to Cornelius.

That could've weighed on the younger Bennett.

"KB is always a guy who puts his head down and works. He doesn't care about the last name on the jersey," Bonitto said. "He just wants to go out and play and make his own name. He's always had that type of hunger."

Bennett continued to break his own records as he emerged during the 2019 and 2020 seasons at Tennessee. Leaving the Volunteers was an unexpected hiccup, but it gave Bennett the opportunity to display his best trait in Year 1 with the Red Wolves: Getting into the offensive backfield.

In many respects, it simplified things. As Harley explained, the further forward a player shifts -- from defensive backfield to linebacker to defensive line and even offensive line -- the less responsibility a player has.

So moving back from defensive end to outside linebacker wasn't going to be as straightforward.

Not that anyone doubted Bennett would make the transition a success.

"It's not hard, but it's just new, so I've got to get the reps for it," Bennett said. "Being that I'm standing up and not in a three-point stance, I can kind of see the formation a little bit better -- tight end location, who's on the ball, split variations -- but I wouldn't necessarily say it's easier."

• • •

Sixth-year players are less of a rare phenomenon in recent years with the bonus year of eligibility provided as a result of covid-19.

But pairing Bennett with Carmouche -- ASU's expected starting middle linebacker -- gives the Red Wolves an usual level of experience in the middle of their defense. Put safety Eddie Smith behind them and there's a defined backbone for a unit that was one of the nation's worst in 2021.

"We know what losing and winning are, so just letting our voices be heard by the defense [is important]," Smith said of ASU's defensive leaders.

To some extent, linebacker may simply be a positional title for Bennett. Jones said he knows Bennett is dynamic on the edge, and recent preseason practices suggest Bennett may still take some snaps with his hand on the ground.

Even if that's not exactly the plan Bennett and the Red Wolves' staff had earlier this spring, it could crack the door open for a number of young outside linebackers. Melique Straker, Jaden Harris and Dane Motley each started at least five games last season and sophomore Cam Jeffery appeared in all 12 games.

That goes without mentioning Ethan Hassler -- who has worked at defensive tackle, defensive end and outside linebacker this offseason -- as well as true freshman Javante Mackey.

Bennett has expressed confidence in his transition. He's been a vocal leader since arriving in Jonesboro and it's a trait that will suit him well as one of "the quarterbacks of the defense."

He's still learning and Bennett said he knows he'll get better as the season progresses.

And after a miserable defensive effort last fall, better is all that ASU can ask for."

"We ... understand what the goal is," Bennett said. "Everybody's more on the same page whereas last year, it could kind of feel like sometimes people were just playing for themselves, not playing for your brothers that are next to you."