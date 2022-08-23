Responsible for plight

What a difference 70 years have made. A high school classmate (BHS Class of 1953) recently posted on Facebook, "I believe this with all my heart. Years ago we were kinder. Everybody looked out for one another. We need to go back to that."

My reply: I believe that two things caused our nation to be as you describe here: The Great Depression of the 1930s and World War II of the 1940s. There was a general feeling of equality. In both cases, we were all at risk; no one was left out of the life-threatening circumstances. Unlike today when the top 1 percent of the nation owns 32.3 percent of the national wealth and political power. This, in my opinion, is the direct result of two things: The "trickle-down" economy created this first inequality, and Citizens United made the second inequality possible.

When I read/listen to the daily news (not Fox News) it appears to me that the Republican Party is the primary defender and promoter, under the "leadership" of Donald J. Trump, in both of the sources of our inequalities and being made worse by recent changes in the states' election laws in response to the "great lie."

This, to me, is an explanation for my classmate's statement of concern.

JAMES VANDERGRIFT

Little Rock

Thoughts at random

According to the Wharton School of Business and countless economists, the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act will not reduce inflation. Looks like that economy car they sold us was really a Mack truck.

So, the administration is threatening to place sanctions on China for its bad behavior. Here are some ideas. Maybe we could refuse to pay off the $1 trillion or so in loans we owe them. Maybe we could stop importing more than 60 percent of our electronics from them. We could also ban the purchase of prescription drugs and medical equipment. How about not selling China oil? Or cut its foreign aid to zero? Yup, sanctions like that would really hurt them. (BTW: Someone really needs to invent a sarcasm font.)

And speaking of foreign aid, more than $50 billion of U.S. taxpayer money is sent to 55 countries. Bless our hearts, we are the world's gift that keeps on giving.

Did you know that one of the items on the president's to-do list on his very first day in office was to appoint Nicholas McQuaid to lead the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Department of Justice? The same department investigating the infamous laptop reportedly belonging to his son Hunter Biden. McQuaid is a partner in the Latham and Watkins law firm, which collectively donated more than half a million dollars to Joe Biden's election campaign. And now whistle-blowers from the FBI and DOJ have come forward claiming the investigation slowed to a snail's crawl at the same time Joe Biden took office. Hmmm? Probably just a bunch of unrelated coincidences.

Our former governor, Mike Huckabee, is now featured on TV commercials selling sleeping pills. Rumor has it his next commercial gig will be selling Sarah to sleepy Arkansans.

WILL COHEN

North Little Rock

Will help state more

Poor Sarah, Daddy's little girl, has only $7.1 million for her campaign so far, Ouachita graduate, Trump mouthpiece, no experience in governing, but millions being donated out of state for her. Her daddy Mike is writing letters, many to seniors, asking for only $32/month contribution to Sarah as she desperately needs the money to beat that bad Biden and those Democrats. She is so strong it seems she is afraid to debate the Democrat running for governor.

Consider Chris Jones. From his bio: "As a son of two preachers, I was raised with a strong sense of faith. This faith has never collided with my love for science--in fact, it only made it grow stronger. I attended Morehouse College on a NASA Scholarship, for physics and math, then studied at MIT to become a nuclear engineer and earn a Ph.D. in urban planning. I was blessed to run the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, which provided the tools and technology Arkansans needed to build businesses and create jobs."

Doctorate in studies in urban renewal to help guide Arkansas off the bottom of the states ranking. We have $1.6 billion in the state coffers that needs to be used to support teachers, schools, infrastructure, medical facilities in all 75 counties, tourism, support for families in desperate need, grandparents living on bare minimum, and children in state facilities with nowhere to go. He can read a detailed spreadsheet, and his wife is a recognized medical doctor in Pine Bluff and supports him.

Sarah, Daddy and her friends don't need a tax cut, the people of Arkansas do. Chris Jones needs your support too, but he needs your vote.

A.M. RICKARD

Little Rock

Owe them much more

As I watch all of the services and handouts to the people coming across our borders, I see the number of our brave men and women that served this country and are homeless. I have just read an article that spoke about those serving our country now that cannot get reasonably priced homes to rent for their families.

It seems our present government gives billions of our tax dollars to everyone but our service members. Those who served to give us the freedom we enjoy and those who are protecting us in this turbulent world need us today more than ever. They deserve help, housing, health care, and a salary that equals industry salaries. When are we as Americans going to wake up and make our government make sure they get it?

They are my heroes. We owe them much more than they are receiving.

CHARLIE HART

Little Rock

Just increasing debt

The Inflation Reduction Act (false name) is now law. Like many, many before, it promises but almost never really delivers.

It is spend now, print more money, and increase the national debt. Let the future generations struggle with the problem.

It is sad.

WILLIAM F. JEBB

Cabot