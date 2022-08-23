Little Rock mayoral candidate Steve Landers discloses finances in statement to city clerk

Little Rock mayoral candidate Steve Landers Sr. reported holdings or investments worth more than $12,500 each in a series of entities that include the Steven J. Landers Family Limited Partnership, SJL Properties LLC, Steve Landers Racing LLC and Brazil International Motors LP in a recent statement of financial interest.

In the statement filed with the Little Rock city clerk's office, Landers reported that various investments are held in his name; the name of his wife, Sandra "Sandy" Landers; separate revocable trusts tied to himself or his wife; or a combination. The report is meant to cover the 2021 calendar year.

The form asks candidates to identify sources of gross income in two categories: those amounting to more than $1,000 or more than $12,500. The same thresholds apply to business investments and holdings based on the fair market value at the end of the reporting period.

Additionally, on the report, Landers identified sources of income greater than $12,500 that include partnership income from the Steven J. Landers Family Limited Partnership for both himself and his wife; interest, dividend and partnership income tied to Stephens Inc. in the name of his trust as well as his wife's trust; and "thoroughbred horse racing income" tied to Steve Landers Racing LLC.

Landers, 68, is a local businessman and member of the Arkansas Racing Commission who built a series of car dealerships. He has never before run for public office.

Speaking to reporters outside City Hall after he turned in election paperwork last month, Landers declined to provide a number when asked how much money he planned to spend on the race, though he noted he had spent "a lot" already. "Whatever it takes," Landers said at the time.

The deadline for Landers and other municipal candidates — including those seeking ward-specific seats on the Little Rock city board — to submit a statement of financial interest was Monday. The city's filing period for the November election closed on Friday at noon.

Landers, Greg Henderson and Glen Schwarz have filed to run against Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who is seeking a second term. The initial round of voting in the mayoral race will take place Nov. 8.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.