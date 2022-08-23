Longtime administrator goes from finalist to unemployed at NWACC

BENTONVILLE -- One of Northwest Arkansas Community College's top administrators, who was a finalist for the president's job earlier this year, is no longer with the school, a spokesman confirmed Monday.

Ricky Tompkins' employment with the college ended Friday, according to Grant Hodges, executive director of community and government relations and marketing for the school.

Hodges said he couldn't provide any other details. He couldn't say whether Tompkins had resigned or been fired.

Tompkins, when reached by text for comment Monday, referred questions to Hodges.

Tompkins had served in various administrative roles with the college since 2006, but most recently was vice president of learning and chief academic officer, a role he'd held since 2013, according to his resume. He earned his doctorate from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2005.

Tompkins was one of three finalists when the Board of Trustees recently conducted a national search for a new president. In March, the board chose Dennis Rittle for the job. Rittle previously had been president of Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kan. He began his new job July 11, replacing Evelyn Jorgenson, who retired.

The college's fall 2022 semester started Saturday.



