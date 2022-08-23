Little Rock police arrest 2 in murder charges





Little Rock police arrested two people in connection with a shooting last month that led to the death of an 18-year-old, according to police.

Jahkaiya Woods, 19, and Marcus Marbley, 16, both of Little Rock, have been charged with capital murder. The charges are connected to the homicide of 18-year-old Amos Coleman IV of Little Rock.

Police were called to a shooting at 2118 Boulevard Ave., near West 22nd Street, early in the morning on July 25.

Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures, according to previous reporting.



