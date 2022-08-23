Man accused of DWI in Hot Springs dies in police custody

A man accused of driving while intoxicated early Tuesday died in police custody a short time later from unknown causes, authorities said.

The man died at a local hospital.

Authorities responded to a "check person" call at 2446 E. Grand Ave. around 4:19 a.m. Tuesday. The caller said the man was "acting in a strange manner and punching the asphalt with his hands."

Deputies found an unoccupied vehicle and, later, a man running across East Grand. He told the deputies he had driven his vehicle there but got out "due to snakes being inside the vehicle," authorities said.

Deputies spoke to the man to determine whether he had any medical or mental disabilities.Their reports note that he was "sweating profusely, had exaggerated mannerisms, and seemed paranoid/delusional” and that he told them someone may have drugged him at his friend’s house. In addition, authorities said the man told them he had used narcotics, including meth.

Medics responded to the scene, but authorities said the man refused an ambulance.

He was then arrested in connection with DWI and public intoxication charges, but reportedly fled on foot and struggled briefly with deputies before a stun gun was used and he was taken into custody.

Medics "medically cleared him at the scene" and he was taken to the Garland County Jail.

Shortly after arriving at the jail, the man lost consciousness and lifesaving measures were provided by the staff befor medics responded to the jail and took him to the hospital, according to a news release.

The Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock is working to determine his cause of death. At Sheriff Mike McCormick’s request, Arkansas State Police are investigating, according to the release.

The man's name was not released Tuesday as his next of kin had not been notified.