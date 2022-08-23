• Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said "I do" again Saturday. This time it was in front of friends and family in Georgia, a person close to the couple who was not authorized to speak publicly said Sunday. According to People Magazine, the wedding was held at Affleck's home outside of Savannah, Ga., with all of their kids present for the proceedings Saturday. The couple were officially married last month in Las Vegas. Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, dated in the early 2000s. They starred together in 2003′s "Gigli" and 2004′s "Jersey Girl" and became engaged but didn't wed at the time. Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to request for comment Sunday.

• An IRS agent on Monday spent nearly three hours walking jurors in R. Kelly's federal trial through a network of payments made by the R&B singer's companies as part of an alleged scheme to cover up the sexual abuse of minors. Kelly and two former associates are accused of conspiring to pay off victims and witnesses and collect videotapes Kelly allegedly made of himself sexually abusing underage girls. Jurors on Friday watched clips of three videos allegedly showing Kelly sexually assaulting his 14-year-old goddaughter in the late 1990s. That alleged victim, who is now 37, testified last week under the pseudonym "Jane" that she was the girl seen on the videos and Kelly had sex with her "innumerable times" when she was underage, then paid her and her family to keep quiet. From roughly 2006-12, Jane's parents were paid more than $79,000 from Kelly-connected entities, including reimbursements for travel and hotels, health club memberships and a property tax bill. Jane also received payments from 2008-15, including a dozen checks for $1,150 over the course of a single year, most of which were labeled "settlement," IRS Special Agent Jason Scharer said. Jurors have already heard that there was no formal settlement agreement between Kelly and Jane. Scharer also took jurors through travel records showing that Kelly's businesses paid to send Jane and her parents to Mexico and the Bahamas for three weeks in 2002, when they learned that one of the tapes involving the girl was about to go public. Other records detailed hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments that Kelly and his companies allegedly made in 2007 to two men to help recover other incriminating tapes. Jurors are expected to hear from both of those men later in the trial. The trial is expected to last at least through mid-September and jurors are likely to hear from more women who say Kelly had sexual contact with them when they were minors. Prosecutors also allege Kelly and his team took extensive measures to conceal Kelly's misdeeds, ultimately leading to his acquittal on state child pornography charges in 2008.