Naturals host Springfield

Today's game

Springfield Cardinals at NW Arkansas Naturals

When: 7:05 p.m.

Where: Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

On The Air: milb.com

Pitchers: NWA -- TBD. Springfield -- TBD

Homestand schedule

TODAY vs. Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

This week's promotions

TODAY Arvest customers can buy $5 Dugout Premium tickets by showing proof at the ticket office. The discount is for immediate family with a six-ticket limit. ... Brats are $1.

WEDNESDAY Barbecue sliders are $1.50 each or six for $6. ... Fans can play baseball bingo and win prizes.

THURSDAY The first 500 fans in attendance will receive an MJ Melendez Naturals jersey T-shirt. ... It's Teacher Appreciation Night. Area teachers can buy Dugout Premium tickets for $5 by showing proof of employment at the ticket office. ... It's Thirsty Thursday. Fans can enjoy $2 Sam Adams Summer Ale drafts. ... Two dollar bags of peanuts, $1 mozzarella sticks and $1 small Coca-Cola fountain drinks are also available.

FRIDAY It's Fireworks Friday, featuring a postgame display. ... Fans can enjoy happy hour drink specials from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, and barbecue sliders are $1.50 each or six for $6. ... Scout groups can buy discounted group tickets and camp in the outfield after the fireworks.

SATURDAY Faith and Family Night features a pregame concert by Ryan Ellis, scheduled for 4:50 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. ... Fans can enjoy happy hour drink specials from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, and barbecue sliders are $1.50 each or six for $6.

SUNDAY Hot dogs are $1. ... Children 12-and-under will receive a voucher for a free hot dog, 12-ounce Coke fountain drink and cookies. ... Kids of all ages can run the bases after the game.

SHORT HOPS After winning the final three games of the series to earn a split with the San Antonio Missions, the Naturals (47-66) wrap up a 12-game homestand with a six-game set against the Springfield Cardinals (55-59). ... Catcher Luca Tresh, left fielder Tyler Gentry and designated hitter Tucker Bradley each clubbed a two-run homer as Northwest Arkansas topped San Antonio 9-3 in Sunday's series finale. ... Tonight, the Naturals look to win four in a row for the second time this season.

-- Al Gaspeny