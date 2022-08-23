Walmart, DoorDash

to end arrangement

Walmart Inc. and its delivery partner DoorDash have decided to part ways, the companies said last week.

DoorDash, an app-based gig-worker delivery service, and Walmart joined forces in April 2018 as the retailer was building up its online grocery delivery option.

A Walmart spokeswoman said the company ended the DoorDash partnership because drivers were saying "that working through two companies for support wasn't ideal."

"Bringing driver support in-house will provide a simplified experience, and we look forward to hearing driver feedback," she said.

Walmart's Spark Driver platform, another app-based service that uses independent contractors, is now the Bentonville-based retailer's largest delivery service provider, the spokeswoman said. It serves 84% of U.S. households in all 50 states across 7,000 pickup points. Walmart will keep using multiple delivery providers, she said.

Nav Chadha, vice president of the Spark Driver platform, said in a corporate blog post that Spark drivers also fulfill orders for Walmart GoLocal, a service that makes deliveries for other businesses.

-- Serenah McKay

Tyson making $200M

beef plant upgrades

Tyson Foods Inc. is spending $200 million to upgrade its beef processing plant in Amarillo, Texas.

Construction on the 143,000-square-foot addition to its plant will begin in the fall, the company said last week. The project will include locker rooms, a cafeteria and office space, and will expand the operations floor.

"We're committed to be the most sought-after place to work," Shane Miller, group president for Tyson Foods Fresh Meats, said in a statement, adding that "we've invested heavily in new benefits for our team."

When Tyson reported its third-quarter earnings earlier this month, it said its beef segment saw third-quarter sales of $4.96 billion, up slightly from $4.95 billion from last year. Sales volume was up 1.3%, with average price down 1.2% compared with a year ago.

The processing plant upgrade is expected to be completed by 2024. The Amarillo location is one of Tyson's six beef plants and employs 4,000, the company said.

-- John Magsam

Index falls as Fed's

next action looms

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 834.64, down 15.52.

"A rough start to a new week as the U.S. major indices fell 2% to 3% on what looks to be some investor fatigue after a multi-week rally for stocks as they brace for comments from Federal Reserve officials at the Jackson Hole retreat later this week," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.