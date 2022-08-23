NLR to ask for $95M in viaduct rebuilding

The North Little Rock City Council on Monday authorized the city's finance department to submit a federal grant application that would help rebuild the 95-year-old Main Street Viaduct bridge.

The bridge spans Eighth to 13th streets in North Little Rock and serves as a key crossing connecting downtown to mid-city, areas separated by Union Pacific's railroad tracks. Over 19,000 vehicles traverse the Main Street Viaduct bridge daily, but city leaders have said that after nearly a century, the bridge has reached the end of its lifespan.

The Main Street Viaduct bridge cannot be repaired but should be replaced, Chris Wilbourn, the city's top engineer, told the Democrat-Gazette in July. He said there's no current danger of the bridge collapsing, but it's time to rebuild.

North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick has said the city cannot afford to replace the bridge without federal assistance.

The City Council on Monday authorized an application for the U.S. Department of Transportation's Bridge Investment Program. Established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the grant program provides funding to local communities to improve the safety and reliability of their bridges.

The city also previously applied for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant from the federal transportation department and requested the maximum grant of $25 million. However, the city estimates the total bridge replacement cost will be around $35 million.

Under the Bridge Investment Program, North Little Rock could receive the amount needed to fully fund the project.

Before construction, the city will also need to negotiate with Union Pacific Railroad, which owns the tracks underneath the Main Street Viaduct bridge. Wilbourn has said the bridge construction must be completed with little disruption to the trains below, as the rail yard in North Little Rock is one of the largest in the system. Still, the largest step toward rebuilding the bridge will earning the necessary funds.

"People should not be concerned," Hartwick told the Democrat-Gazette. "What we should be concerned about is [getting] the money to fix the bridge in the future."

Information for this article was contributed by Neal Earley of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.