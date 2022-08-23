Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• Michael Morris, 58, of 3 Wyman Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Morris was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

4th Judicial Drug Task force

• Asher Ledbetter, 23, of 12842 Trammel Drive in Lowell, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Ledbetter was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Bella Vista

• Brent Wilks, 37, of 12 Brightling Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Saturday in connection with battery and false imprisonment. Wilks was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Billy Farmer, 65, of 20015 Curry Lane in Siloam Springs, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Farmer was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Michael Martin, 22, of 2027 N. Shannon Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Martin was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Haley Price, 22, of 2878 N. Gregg Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Price was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Prairie Grove

• Harold Elzey, 60, of 13881 Quail Ridge Run Road in Prairie Grove, was arrested Friday in connection with battery. Elzey was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Matthew Pergeson, 33, of 150 U.S. 62 West in Prairie Grove, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Pergeson was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Rogers

• Bernardo Romero, 38, of 812 S. 24th St. in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Romero was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Chance Cooper, 22, of 12446 Springtown Road in Gentry, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Cooper was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jered Mitchell, 33, of 607 Gail Drive in Siloam Springs, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Mitchell was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Menkara York, 23, of 401 S.E. Ranger Blvd. in Bentonville, was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault. York was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Daniel Batres-Cruz, 23, of 700 S. Zion St. in Lowell, was arrested Friday in connection with distributing, possession or viewing child pornography. Batres-Cruz was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Ricky Easter, 61, of 17438 Beal Road in Morrow, was arrested Saturday in connection with rape-forcible fondling. Easter was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Trasa Lewis, 51, of 24711 Freedom Road in Chester, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Lewis was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Franklin Walker, 21, of 44 Complex Lane in Pineville, Mo., was arrested Saturday in connection with robbery and aggravated assault. Walker was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.