NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Striped bass fishing has improved.

Jon Conklin, fishing guide, recommends trolling with brood minnows, shad or sunfish. Locate schools of shad with a depth finder and stripers should be nearby. Best fishing is from Rocky Branch park to Beaver Dam. Anglers are catching some nice-sized stripers.

Walleye fishing has improved as well. Anglers trolling nightcrawler rigs near the bottom along points and flats are catching walleye 25 to 30 feet deep.

Crappie are suspended near the thermocline 20 feet deep. Trolling crank baits that dive 15 feet may work. Crank baits with some pink in the color pattern are good. This should work until the water temperature drops into the 70s. Average surface water temperature at Beaver Lake is currently in the mid-80s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville said the best black bass fishing is at night with spinner baits and plastic worms. Bluegill are biting well on worms or crickets. Catfish are biting a variety of baits including liver, stink bait and nightcrawlers.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports good trout fishing with prepared trout bait such as Power Bait in bright colors. Nightcrawlers are working well for trout.

Try small olive-colored jigs or olive with some orange or black in the color mix. Small crank baits and spoons are worth a try. Use size 16-18 midges for fly fishing.

Power generation has been mainly in the afternoon. Conditions are good for wade fishing in the morning, then drift fishing in a boat during generation.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said bluegill fishing is good with worms. Fish near the bottom, but try various depths. Try a spider rig for crappie, but Powell said the catching is sporadic. Anglers see crappie on their depth finders, but they often won't bite.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride recommends fishing for channel catfish with liver or cut bait. Use small sunfish to catch flathead catfish.

Fish early for black bass with top-water lures. Worms or crickets are the best bluegill baits. The lake is open from sunrise to sunset.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said bluegill fishing is good 15 to 20 feet deep with worms or crickets around brush at all Bella Vista lakes. Black bass are surfacing in the morning and can be caught with small swim baits. Use plastic worms later in the day.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at night with big plastic worms in dark colors. Try top water lures at first light and last light.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with tube baits or 4-inch plastic lizards worked in deep water.

Eastern Oklahoma

Black bass fishing at Lake Eucha is best at night after 11 p.m., according to Stroud. The best lures are spinner baits or chatter baits in dark colors.

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports largemouth bass fishing is fair at Grand Lake with Alabama rigs, crank baits, plastic worms and top-water lures around bush, rocks and docks. Crappie are biting fair on hair jigs or minnows around brush and docks.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass are biting well on plastic worms, spinner baits and top-water lures around brush, rocks and along points.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide service reports black bass fishing is best for numbers of fish with a plastic worm on a drop-shot rig 20 to 30 feet deep along gravel banks and points. A drop-shot rig is also good to use above tree tops 20 to 30 feet deep over deeper water.

Fish the Arkansas side of the Long Creek arm with big plastic worms near brush located on gravel flats. Try using a buzz bait or Whopper Plopper early along steep banks. Work the lures close to shore and parallel to the bank. This may work later in the day as long as the bank is shaded.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff



