100 years ago

Aug. 23, 1922

EL DORADO -- As one rides west over Pistol Hill along the old Busey holdings in the Armstrong lease, he can look south and see the blackened derricks standing for miles like grim sentinels in the fields that made El Dorado famous overnight. Compared to the confusion in the old days of the first rush, the fields seem almost deserted, and little noise is to be heard except the steady clanking of the pumps which send Arkansas oil to all parts of the world. Even Pistol Hill and Shotgun Valley have lost their glamor, and the halls whence came echoes of wild nights in Ragtown are deserted. Production continues in the field as usual, but the pioneers are off in search of new pools.

50 years ago

Aug. 23, 1972

• Sam Sparks of Little Rock, a black delegate to the Republican national convention, was one of the leaders of a movement Tuesday afternoon by the Black Caucus to get a rules amendment on the floor to add 10 black members to the Republican National Committee. Sparks and his fellow Caucus members finally settled for a compromise under which a black will be appointed to the Executive Committee of the National Committee.

25 years ago

Aug. 23, 1997

• A federal judge Friday allowed most of Paula Corbin Jones' sexual harassment case against President Clinton to move forward and scheduled it for trial early next summer. U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright -- a Republican appointee and former law student of Clinton's -- set jury selection to begin May 27 and told attorneys for both sides to clear their calendars for up to a month. After three years and a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court in an unsuccessful bid to put the case off until after Clinton leaves office, Robert S. Bennett of Washington, D.C., the president's lead attorney, asked for a trial date as early as January. Wright said that would disrupt other matters already set in her court. "We want to get it over with as quickly as possible," Bennett said outside court.

10 years ago

Aug. 23, 2012

• In November, Arkansas voters will be the first in the South to choose whether to legalize the medical use of marijuana. Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have done so although possession of the drug is still a federal crime. According to the Marijuana Policy Project of Washington, D.C., Arkansas is the first Southern state to have such a measure on the ballot. The project's website says its mission is to increase public support and to change state laws to reduce or eliminate penalties for medical and nonmedical marijuana use. Under Arkansas' proposal, physicians would have to sign off that a person is ill with a qualifying condition before a person could use or possess marijuana for a medical reason.