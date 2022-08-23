OTHERS SAY: First, admit you have a problem

The Dallas Morning News

Yes, there is a border crisis. And, yes, a big part of Democrats' struggle in Texas is their unwillingness or inability to accept that reality and to offer support for clear enforcement solutions. Until they do, they will struggle politically.

Look no further than the news last week that Border Patrol agents set a record for apprehensions along the border in this fiscal year.

Republican leaders including Gov. Greg Abbott get a lot of criticism in the mainstream press for using loaded language such as "invasion" and for supporting enforcement policies that go beyond the federal government's efforts at border security.

Some of that criticism is warranted. The bellicose rhetoric is unhelpful and lends itself to a false understanding of migrants, most of whom are fleeing violence and oppression.

But the political problem falls heavier on Democrats in this state, who can't seem to openly admit that the porous southern border is a major problem for Texas. And they can't separate themselves from a Biden administration that has done little of value to address that problem and more likely has exacerbated it with ill-considered rhetoric that has been taken as a welcoming mat.

"The Republicans are going to have near--if not record--turnout in Latino communities because Democrats have been absolutely idiotic when it comes to border security," U.S. Rep. Will Hurd said.

We can't help but agree that Hurd has it right. But we can't blame Democrats entirely for their own failures. Anyone who tries to inject the sort of serious nuance the border question requires is liable to get caught up in rhetorical gymnastics in a political atmosphere that rewards forceful, if shallow, statements.

But Democrats such as Beto O'Rourke could do themselves a huge favor. Accept the reality that there is a crisis on our southern border. Then, have the guts to say it.