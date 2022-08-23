Powell has a chance to reset the markets

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will have a chance -- if he wants to take it -- to reset expectations in financial markets when central bankers gather this week at their annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Powell speaks on the economic outlook of the United States on Friday and is expected to restate the Fed's resolve to keep raising interest rates to get inflation under control, though he'll probably stop short of signaling how big officials will go when they meet next month.

"That's everyone's top-of-mind question: How much will Powell micromanage financial conditions? We have reached a point where the economy is showing signs of slowing," said Laura Rosner-Warburton, a senior U.S. economist at MacroPolicy Perspectives in New York. "If we don't see more slowing in the data and instead things bounce, then the Fed will have to more actively manage financial conditions."

Powell's speech will mark the highlight of the two-day conference in the shadow of Wyoming's Grand Tetons. The prestigious event, which in the past has been used by Fed chairs as a venue for making key policy announcements, brings together top policymakers from around the world.

European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel speaks on a panel Saturday. Bank of England Gov. Andrew Bailey will be among those present, but European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde doesn't plan to attend.

U.S. stocks have rallied since the Fed's last policy meeting in late July amid growing expectations that the central bank will begin slowing the pace of tightening, as well as signs that inflationary pressures may be moderating.

Investors have been mostly unfazed by strident assertions from policymakers that their fight against inflation is far from over, though Powell has yet to speak since his July 27 news conference.

This year's conference is being held in person for the first time since 2019. Last year, the conference was moved to a virtual format just days in advance as the delta variant of covid-19 swept across the country.

Inflation had risen well above the Fed's 2% target by then, but in his address to the forum, Powell emphasized that those pressures would probably prove transitory and didn't seem broad-based.

Now, a year later, inflation is near the highest levels in four decades, and Powell has conceded that the Fed's analysis was incorrect and that policymakers should have raised interest rates sooner.

Given that backdrop -- despite the latest monthly report on consumer prices fanning some optimism that inflation may have peaked -- Powell will probably stick to a hard line, said Kevin Cummins, the chief U.S. economist at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Conn.

"They are so focused on doing this partly just because they screwed up last year with the whole 'transitory' thing, and they realize that the one thing they can do now is tighten policy, and that will slow inflation," Cummins said.

The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point during its July meeting, following an increase of the same size the month before.

The back-to-back moves marked the fastest pace of tightening since the early 1980s.

At the moment, investors see similar odds to either a half-point or another three-quarter-point increase during the Fed's Sept. 20-21 meeting. August numbers on jobs and consumer prices are due from the Labor Department before then and will probably be the determining factor in which option Fed officials choose.

In Europe, policymakers are having a similar debate over how big the next rate hike should be.

The European Central Bank is trailing its peers in responding to record inflation and only just started raising rates in July. Following last month's half-point increase, many policymakers have yet to signal whether they are leaning toward another such step in September or a quarter-point move as recession risks mount.

As the only executive board member in attendance at this week's conference, Schnabel -- from the European Central Bank -- will speak from a position of authority.

Her remarks during a panel about the "outlook for policy post-pandemic" may shed light on how the central bank plans to juggle short-term challenges, such as stubbornly high price pressures and a weakening economy, with long-term challenges that include climate change.

Beyond the near term, the big question is how high the Fed and its counterparts around the world will eventually take interest rates.

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George, whose bank hosts the annual Jackson Hole symposium, said Thursday that whether policymakers opt for another big hike next month or start down-shifting to smaller ones, they may have to keep raising rates for a while, until they are "completely convinced" inflation is headed lower.

"How far do you raise rates? I don't think we are going to know," George said. "We're not going to know until we begin to see how some of these variables come together -- how the supply-and-demand pieces unfold -- to know exactly where that stopping point is."