Pujols’ 693rd, Montgomery’s 1-hitter lift Cards

CHICAGO -- Albert Pujols reached out and drove Drew Smyly's high fastball through the night sky at Wrigley Field.

Just like that, it was over. Put Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks0 on Pujols' list.

Pujols hit career home run No. 693, Jordan Montgomery pitched a one-hitter and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 on Monday for their season-high eighth straight victory.

Pujols, 42, led off the seventh with a drive to left-center for his seventh home run in his past 10 games and No. 14 overall in his final big league season. There was a noticeable round of cheers from the crowd of 29,719 as the three-time National League MVP rounded the bases on his second hit of the night.

"I think at the end of the day you know you have to trust your work, and that's something that I do," Pujols said. "I come out here, no matter where I'm playing, and continue to do my work for 22 years."

Pujols matched Barry Bonds' major league record by homering off his 449th different pitcher. It was Pujols' 940th multihit game, snapping a tie with Paul Waner for 10th on the career list.

Smyly (5-7) called it a tough way to lose, given the pitch was way out of the strike zone.

"I was thinking just change his eye level and like, you know, don't let him hit it obviously was my thought," Smyly said.

"But he's 'The Machine' for a reason. He's back."

That one run was all Montgomery (7-3) needed. The left-hander struck out seven and walked none in his first career complete game, improving to 4-0 with a 0.35 ERA in four starts since he was acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with the New York Yankees.

"Every bullpen I'm working on something and then when I get to take the ball, I'm competing and just trying to make pitches," he said.

Rookie Christopher Morel doubled with two out in the third for Chicago's only hit. Morel hustled into third when shortstop Paul DeJong mishandled the relay from left fielder Tyler O'Neill. But Montgomery retired Nick Madrigal on a grounder to DeJong, ending the inning.

Montgomery threw 99 pitches for the NL Central leaders in the opener of a five-game series, 65 for strikes.

"That's a pretty special outing," Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol said.

Chicago wasted a sharp performance by Smyly (5-7) in its second straight loss after a five-game win streak. The lefty allowed 4 hits, struck out 6 and walked 2 in 7 innings.

"He's throwing the ball really well for us," Manager David Ross said. "That was a really impressive night from both starters, obviously."

BRAVES 2, PIRATES 1 Jake Odorizzi struck out seven and Michael Harris II hit a two-run homer to lead visiting Atlanta past Pittsburgh.

PHILLIES 4, REDS 1 Noah Syndergaard pitched seven strong innings to stay unbeaten with Philadelphia in a victory over visiting Cincinnati.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 2, ANGELS 1 Randy Arozarena hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth inning, and host Tampa Bay beat Los Angeles.

RANGERS 2, TWINS 1 Adolis García homered and Corey Seager singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as Texas defeated host Minnesota.

ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 4 Drew Waters drew a bases-loaded walk to break an eighth-inning tie in his major league debut, boosting host Kansas City past the White Sox in a game rescheduled because of the lockout in April.

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 4, METS 2 Aaron Judge connected off Max Scherzer for his major league-leading 47th home run, Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) drove in two runs and the New York Yankees withstood a botched popup by rookie Oswaldo Cabrera to beat the Mets for their first Subway Series win this season.