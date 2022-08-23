Steve Landers, the longtime high-profile auto sales mogul, has decided he should be mayor of Little Rock because of all the crime.

He made something of an ignominious political debut Thursday in a mayoral candidate forum before a large crowd of real estate agents at Pleasant Valley Country Club.

He dived right in with his one-note campaign about crime. He said, "I'm out every day. I see women getting shot. I see children getting shot. And, yes, it's people that are acquaintances, or some of it's not. I see people standing at service stations and get shot in the head."

Mayor Frank Scott, the incumbent blamed by Landers for not doing more to fight the crime, looked straight ahead without expression as Landers shared what he had witnessed.

Greg Henderson, also a candidate, and who made a lot of understated sense at the forum and therefore will likely not do well at the polls, gave away a quizzical look. He might have been wondering about the odds of what Landers was saying, or whether there were 911 calls or witness statements from Landers about those incidents.

There weren't because Landers didn't see what he said he'd seen.

People on social media were saying the media would never come out and call Landers' statements the "lies" they were. For my part, I reserve "lie" for, say, Donald Trump imperiling our democracy by saying he won the election he lost.

A wild statement taken back by a political candidate the next day is best treated simply as a factor for voters to consider. Is the candidate of vote-worthy character? Is he ready for prime time to the extent that the mayoralty of Little Rock is prime time?

Two days after the debate, I texted Landers, whom I find engaging and responsive, and asked if he'd meant to say what he'd said, and, if so, for more detail on the incidents he witnessed. He called in a couple of minutes to say, "No. If it came out like that, it's not what I meant."

He said he was nervous in his first forum and sometimes gets going too fast. He didn't mean it and will do better, he said.

A social-media respondent scoffed that Landers, a veteran of television advertising performances, would be "nervous." But it's different when you're paying for the camera to record your performance of a professionally written script.

Television stations edit for the news, not the best take.

This is a classic example of a highly successful business person venturing into the political arena to encounter more than yes-men, and finding difficulty.

I remember a legendary businessman who stuck a toe in legislative policy telling me he found it too frustrating dealing with all those committees, parliamentary procedures and amendments.

I remember Trump thinking the Justice Department was his personal law firm.

For Scott's part, he stands accused of an incumbent's tin ear, defensiveness on the crime issue and a general lack of urgency.

I'll summarize what Scott said at this forum about crime: He knows about it personally. He hails from and still lives in the highest-crime sector in the city. He's had a murder on his block. He gets a call every time a homicide happens in the city, and he grieves for and with the victims and families. But the number of homicides is down from last year. And this isn't like the gang-banging of the '90s. It's a different, often domestic, kind of killing. The police are doing a great job and the city has tried to beef up the force, but all cities are having trouble recruiting police officers. The real answer is holistic, taking time. And the problem is often mental health. But perception is indeed a problem. Yet Little Rock has grown during this administration, even through a pandemic, historic winter storm and the violent summer of protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Excuse-making? Over-spin? Truth expressed in a way that seems defensive, insensitive or inattentive? Or just plain truth?

I tend to score that, give or take, 20 percent excuse-making, 10 percent over-spin, 30 percent seeming defensiveness and 40 percent plain truth.

Landers and Scott also sparred over job growth in the city during Scott's administration, with Landers quoting statistics showing meager growth and Scott emailing graphs showing 8,000 jobs added during his term.

I think mayors deserve almost as much personal credit for new jobs as they deserve personal blame for crime. Which is to say not much.

Amazon would have decided to plop distribution facilities here near interstate highways, a river and a regional airport even if you or I were mayor.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.



