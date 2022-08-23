Rise in Arkansas' covid cases continues, hospitalizations drop

The decline in Arkansas' new coronavirus cases once again showed signs of stalling on Tuesday, a day after the new school year began at more school districts across the state.

The state's count of cases rose by 1,137, an increase that was larger by 84 than the one the previous Tuesday.

After rising the previous two days, however, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by 17, to 303.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by nine, to 11,870.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said an uptick in cases among children appeared to be responsible for the larger increase in cases on Tuesday compared to a week earlier.

That's similar to what happened early last week, when health officials noticed an increase in new cases among children and young adults ages 12-24 as classes began at some school districts and students returned to college campuses.

Cima said the state saw a similar uptick at the start of the 2021-22 school year. If this one plays out the same way, it will be short-lived and limited to younger age groups, he said.

Reflecting the larger increase in cases compared to a week earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Tuesday to 868, after declining the previous six days.

With new cases outnumbering recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 16, to 10,678.

Dropping for the second day in a row, the number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care fell by four, to 68.

The number on ventilators, which fell the previous two days, rose by one, to 15.