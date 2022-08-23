Small business seminar lined up

The 2022 South Arkansas Small Business Development Conference will be held via Zoom and in-person from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 1.

Up to 40 people will participate in person at the Pine Bluff Main Library, 600 S. Main St., and in the Fordyce Civic Center in Fordyce, according to a news release.

The conference is free but registration is encouraged. Social distancing, temperature checks, masks, and release forms will be required at in-person events.

Funding is provided by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center (ASBTDC), U.S. Department of Agriculture/Rural Development, U.S. Small Business Administration, and Arkansas Human Development Corp., according to the release.

The conference will bring together approximately 20 agencies focused on equipping existing and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources to start and grow their businesses.

Participants are also invited to join the group at 8:30 a.m. for a "Breakfast with the Lenders Roundtable," where attendees will network with local, regional and statewide lenders.

The roundtable will be facilitated by Herb Lawrence, lender relations specialist, Arkansas District Office, U.S. Small Business Administration.

Bill Walker, president and chief executive officer for Premier Funeral Home in Little Rock and Chicken King Restaurants in Central Arkansas and a serial entrepreneur, will deliver the luncheon address.

The conference is hosted by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, AHDC, ASBTDC, Arkansas Procurement and Technical Assistance Center, and USDA/Rural Development.

Topics will include building strategic relationships, exploring and securing the right kind of capital, how to sell goods and services to the government, the basics of personal finance, and how to use the services of the ASBTDC to begin and enhance businesses.

Some lenders at the rountable will include: Arkansas Capital Corporation Group; Communities Unlimited; Fordyce Bank and Mortgage; FORGE; Relyance Bank; RMI; Inc.; Simmons Bank; Stone Bank; and, USDA, RD B&I.

Current business owners and those just getting started, youth entrepreneurs, business and technical school students, apprentices, veterans, faith-based leaders, and community and economic development professionals, are invited to attend the conference.

To register for the conference, contact Arkansas Human Development Corp. at (800) 482-7641 or (501) 374-1103, ext. 10, or visit https://bit.ly/3zG1ne3.