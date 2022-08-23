South Arkansas saw most rainfall Monday, more expected

Meteorologists expect that southern parts of Arkansas will see most of the rainfall from the current system on Tuesday, continuing Monday’s pattern, but no flooding had been reported there as of Tuesday morning.

“If the rainfall numbers were higher, we would be a little more concerned, but now that we’re kind of seeing where the numbers fall, we will keep an eye on it,” Travis Shelton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said.

He said the widespread average rainfall on Monday across southern counties in the state was between 0.75 inches to 2 inches. He said isolated areas in that part of the state saw about 2.5 inches to 4 inches of rainfall.

Union County and Ashley County received the most rainfall on Monday, while some places in north Arkansas did not receive any rainfall, according to Shelton.

Rain is not expected to leave the forecast until later this week.

“We still have a system moving across the state that won’t move east until Thursday afternoon,” Shelton said.

He added that Friday is the day Arkansans are likely to see a small break from the rainfall, until next week. “It’s hard to say because it is still a good bit away, but I can say that from what it looks like now, a cold front could move in from the northwest early next week and that could increase rain chances,” Shelton said.

While the state saw uncommon dry periods earlier this summer, Shelton said the current amount of rainfall is fairly close to monthly averages expected in August.

“In Monticello, we are seeing rainfall a little above normal, but in places like Pine Bluff and Little Rock we see totals below the monthly average for August,” he said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, only Arkansas County still had a burn ban in place, according to the state’s burn ban map. The entire state is under low risk for wildfire danger.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, last updated on Thursday, shows that most of the state is still under some kind of drought condition, but the numbers in drought areas are decreasing compared to last week.

The portion of Arkansas under no drought conditions increased from almost 9% to 14.62% in the past week.