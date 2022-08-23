Southwest U.S. sees uncommon weather events

Tornadoes are a rarity in the southwestern United States, but monsoonal downpours popped up, with several tornadoes touching down in parts of Arizona, Nevada and Utah. One churned close to Interstate 15 in Nevada and another was photographed from near Lake George, Utah, as it slipped into northern Arizona.

Part of southern Arizona was included in a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe thunderstorms by the Storm Prediction Center in early morning forecasts. The chance of tornadoes was never advertised.

"[I was] looking south and that's when I first saw the funnel," wrote Brody Cowing, a rising junior in high school who was visiting his grandparents in Lake George, Utah, at the time. Cowing plans to attend college and study atmospheric sciences or meteorology, and had known severe thunderstorms were possible.

"I brought out my new camera onto the back porch of my grandma's house just to try to catch some photos of the mammatus on the anvil from the [western] storm near Mesquite," he wrote. Mammatus clouds, which form on the underside of thunderstorm anvils, resemble bubble wrap-like pouches. "I tried bagging some cool pics, but didn't have much luck [at first]."

That's when things changed. As soon as he looked south, he noticed a pendant funnel cloud attached to the underside of a distant storm drifting south into the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument area. A second funnel was visible to the right, or west, of the first. Before long, the first funnel had snaked all the way to the ground, writhing in a precarious yet menacing serpentine dance.

"It manifested from there, becoming more defined as the second one tried to develop," wrote Cowing in a Twitter direct message. "They both lasted several minutes [the first tornado & the 2nd funnel]."

At the same time, the National Weather Service in Las Vegas was also maintaining a tornado warning for a separate rotating thunderstorm near Mesquite, Ariz. At one point, the Weather Service noted that the public confirmed a tornado, and included a stretch of Interstate 15 in the warning.

If that winds up having been the case, then two twisters will have been on the ground simultaneously.

"We did not verify that one [yet]," said Dan Berc, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas. "We issued based on a public report. We saw there was rotation on the radar."

There was a report of a funnel cloud, but it's unclear whether it touched down.

Tornadoes in Arizona and Nevada are rare. Arizona averages only five a year across the entire state, and Nevada nets a mean of two.

Given the aridity of the Southwest, cloud bases are ordinarily too high to allow tornadoes to touch down. Mid-level winds are also generally too weak to foster rotation within thunderstorms.

"When we get tornadoes, it's not the typical pattern you see in the Midwest," Berc explained. "We get most of our thunderstorms during the monsoon season, which we're in the thick of right now. When we get them they're generally smaller and non-supercellular."

In this case, thunderstorms were surfing the backside of a narrow strip of low pressure, meaning they were riding in from the north. Cold air aloft also allowed for big hail in storms, but most of it, perhaps to near-golf-ball size, fell in sparsely populated areas.

"With this kind of environment we have, we'll often get large volumes of small hail," Berc said.

FLASH FLOODS TOO

A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah's Zion National Park.

In Duncan, a rural Arizona town located about 180 miles from Phoenix, weekend rains overwhelmed a dirt-barrier levee built more than a century ago to contain the Gila River, putting the town under inches of water. As many as 60 residents have evacuated, Fire Chief Hayden Boyd said. Water had already begun to recede, but more needs to before the town is safe to return to, Boyd added.

Rescue teams in southern Utah expanded their search for a lost hiker who found herself stranded amid torrential flooding.

The episode illustrated how deteriorating weather conditions can transform the region's striking landscapes enjoyed by millions -- including its striking canyons made of red rock and limestone -- from picture-worthy paradises into life-threatening nightmares.

Rangers said their area that teams were searching for Jetal Agnihotri, a 29-year-old from Tucson, Arizona, now includes parts of the Virgin River that flow out from the southern border of Zion National Park, where the Virgin River flows the southward toward the town of Hurricane.

Agnihotri was among a group of hikers who were swept away by floodwaters rushing through a popular hiking location in one of the park's many slot canyons. The National Weather Service and Washington County, Utah, had issued flood warnings for the area that day.

All of the hikers except Agnihotri were found on high ground and were rescued after water levels receded. Her brother told a local television station she could not swim.

Zion National Park is among the United States' most visited recreation areas even though it frequently becomes hazardous and is put under flood warnings by the National Weather Service. Floods can create danger for experienced hikers and climbers as well as the many novices who have flocked to the park since the pandemic bolstered an outdoor recreation boom. Despite warnings, flash flooding routinely traps people in the park's slot canyons, which are as narrow as windows in some spots and hundreds of feet deep.

"Once you're in there, you're just kind of S.O.L. [s-- out of luck] if [a flash flood] happens," said Scott Cundy, whose Arizona-based trekking company takes visitors on guided tours through the park.

Cundy vividly remembers one year when he was taking a group on a tour and turned to see a wall of water plunging toward them. They rushed to reach high ground in the Grand Canyon, a two-hour drive from Zion.

Until moments before, he hadn't seen one cloud in the sky.

"It happens very fast," he said. Given the topography, Cundy will cancel trips if there's even a hint of rain in the narrow canyons of Zion.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Cappucci of The Washington Post and by Sam Metz, Jesse Bedayn, Jamie Stengle, Terry Wallace, Jake Bleiberg, Julie Walker and Brady McCombs of The Associated Press.