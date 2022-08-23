Arkansas State Fair shows, sales announced

The Arkansas State Fair announced its concert headliners and availability of advanced ticket sales on Monday.

The 82nd fair will be held Oct. 14-23 at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds, 2600 Howard St., off East Roosevelt Road, in Little Rock.

Headliners on The Lotto Main Stage include:

• Oct. 14: Drive-By Truckers.

• Oct. 15: 90's Dance Party featuring Color Me Badd, Tone Loc and Young MC.

• Oct 16: The Wallflowers.

• Oct 22: Blanco Brown.

The Fair will offer free concerts with gate admission. Attendees can pay $20 extra for premium concert deck seating at the Fairgrounds box office or at ArkansasStateFair.com. Gate admission is not included.

In addition to the concerts, the Fair will include food, livestock competitions and carnival rides. Adult gate admission tickets are $8 each for those purchasing in advance. Other advance rates include:

• Children and seniors gate admission, $4.

• Ride bands, good for unlimited rides for one day, $30.

Advance discount tickets may be purchased at ArkansasStateFair.com.

The regular daily admission at the gate is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 12 and senior adults ages 60 and over and free to children under 6 years old. Ride bands purchased on-site are $35 each. Regular fairground parking is $10 per vehicle. This year the Fair will offer parking closer to events in designated lots for $20.

The official Arkansas State Fair Guide will be available digitally at ArkansasStateFair.com. The guide will include daily schedules, maps and a food vendor list.

The Arkansas State Fairgrounds phone number is (501) 372-8341.



