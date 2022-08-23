Still the one

There's usually a method to the madness with fall workouts begin for teams around the state, but Bryant's Buck James may have been on to something when his troops hit the field running on Aug. 1.

The long-time coach, who's a purist when it comes to attention to detail for any of his teams, made it clear on Day 1 of the preseason that he intended to make conditioning a priority over the first few weeks of camp. That decision had quite a bit of significance considering the position the top team in Arkansas finds itself in.

Everyone's chasing the Hornets.

"Until someone knocks them off, they are the team that everybody will be trying to catch," Bentonville Coach Jody Grant said. "Obviously from the Central, North Little Rock and Conway definitely have to be talked about. And from our side, I'd like to think we would be contenders -- us, Fayetteville, Rogers, who's a team people will need to start recognizing as legit. ... I always think [Springdale Har-Ber] and [Bentonville] West can make some noise, and they usually do.

"Those are some of the teams that will be in the thick of it. Of course, a lot of it will depend on depth and staying healthy. 7A is going to be fun to watch for sure. But right now, Bryant is the team to beat."

The titans from Saline County don't appear ready to relinquish that distinction, either.

Bryant, the reigning, four-time 7A champion and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's preseason No. 1 team in the class and overall, saw many of its notable assets from last season graduate in the spring, specifically most of the starting offensive linemen. But like any well-established program, the cupboard is never bare.

The Hornets reloaded up front and will break in a new quarterback to replace all-stater Carson Burnett. Junior Gideon Motes and sophomore Jordan Walker played extensively during their scrimmage against Pulaski Academy last week, with both doing some good things, according to James.

Bryant also brings back its top two running backs, Chris Gannaway and James Martin, and added a newcomer in the backfield, Brandon Johnson, who's expected to be a factor. In addition, the Hornets have their top receiver, Mytorian Singleton, returning and 10 of their regulars from a defense that held eight of 13 opponents to 13 points or less last season.

Not bad for a group that's been the hunted for four years and counting.

"I think the biggest thing for us is that our offensive line has got to come around," James said. "I think our receiving core is good enough, our running backs are good enough, and we've got two really good young quarterbacks that are both going to end up being really good players.

"Defensively, we've got a lot of guys back, too. I think we can do some things. But guys are going to have understand their jobs, their roles and their responsibilities."

While the Hornets are well aware of their status in the state's largest classification, the onus is on their contending counterparts to knock them off their throne.

Conway, with its duo of quarterback Donovyn Omolo and tailback Boogie Carr, and Bentonville, guided by running back Josh Ficklin and its imposing front five, are surefire bets to challenge for Bryant's spot. North Little Rock, as usual, Bentonville West and Fayetteville, which was runner-up to the Hornets last season, will contend as well.

"We've got some things we've got to work on, and I'm sure it's like that for everybody else," Conway Coach Keith Fimple said. "In our scrimmage [vs. Morrilton], I was concentrating a lot on the younger guys and trying to establish a lot more depth. We're going to need that, especially playing in our conference."

The Wampus Cats reached the semifinals last season and are prepared to make another push behind Omolo, a junior left-hander who threw for 2,626 yards and 27 touchdowns in his first season as the starter. Carr chipped in with 1,356 rushing yards and nine scores for an offense that averaged 41 points per game.

Fimple said he also likes what he has on a defense piloted by lineman Kelgin Thomas, linebacker Wade Simpson and cornerback Quandrell Wilson. What the coach isn't fond of is the fact Conway will have to wait until Sept. 2 to play its opener -- against Bentonville.

"[Bentonville] is going to play Broken Arrow [Okla.], who was in state championship last year, the week before they play us, so they'll already have played two games under their belt if you include their scrimmage against Tulsa Union," Fimple said. "We want to see where we're at, we want to be a factor and we know playing Bentonville is going to be a big test for us."

The Tigers enter with a chip on their shoulders after Fayetteville put an end to their five-year run of 7A-West titles last season. That added incentive should mesh well with a Bentonville team that has several standouts who'll eventually play at the collegiate level.

Ficklin, who has received offers from schools such as Memphis, Tulane, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Illinois State, averaged 139 rushing yards per game and scored 23 touchdowns on the ground last season. The senior is also a capable receiver, which makes him the ultimate big-play threat for the Tigers.

"We think [Ficklin] may be as good of a back as the state has right now," Grant said. "Obviously we're biased, but he's a really, really good player. He can really do it all."

Grant also praised his receiving corps, spearheaded by C.J. Brown, who picked up an offer from Colorado State earlier this year. The junior's ability to play inside and out could open things up for classmate, Carter Nye, as he eases into the starting quarterback role.

Bentonville's line will be proficient, with University of Arkansas commit Joey Su'a serving as the lynchpin at left tackle. Right tackle Trason Hunt, who also has an offer from Colorado State, will be relied on, as will center Cole Cowgur.

The Tigers are replacing the bulk of their defense, but cornerback J.T. Tomescko, a senior with offers from Murray State, Navy and Air Force among others, and nose guard Trevor Martinez are expected to lead that unit.

Yet, as formidable as other teams are predicted to be in the class, the road to a championship will still flow through Bryant.

"7A will be competitive as usual," Fimple said. "But I think again, it all starts with Bryant right now. They've won four straight [state titles], and that's unbelievable."