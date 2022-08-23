Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street in second week of losses

Another broad stock market sell-off on Monday deepened Wall Street’s losses from last week, leaving the S&P 500 with its biggest slide since mid-June.

The benchmark index fell 2.1%, nearly doubling its losses from last week, when it broke a four-week winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 1.9%, and the Nasdaq dropped 2.5%.

Technology companies and retailers had some of the heaviest losses. Smaller company stocks also lost ground, pulling the Russell 2000 index 2.1% lower.

The latest market slide comes as investors grapple with the uncertainties of when the highest inflation in four decades will ease significantly, how much the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates to control that inflation and how much the rate increases will slow the economy.

Wall Street will be looking for insight into these unknowns when the Fed holds its annual conference later this week in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

“Volatility spiked as investors are increasingly nervous about what they might hear from officials at the Fed’s upcoming Jackson Hole symposium,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

On Monday, the S&P 500 fell 90.49 points to 4,137.99. The Dow lost 643.13 points to close at 33,063.61, while the Nasdaq fell 323.64 points to 12,381.57. The Russell 2000 fell 41.60 points to 1,915.74.

Some 95% of the stocks in the S&P 500 fell. Technology companies, retailers, banks and communications services stocks accounted for a big share of the index’s slide. Microsoft Corp. fell 2.9% and Target Corp. fell 3%. JPMorgan Chase and Co. dropped 1.7% and Netflix Inc. slid 6.1%.

Movie theater operators also fell in choppy trading following news that Cine-world Group PLC, owner of Regal Cinemas, is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The industry is still struggling to recover from the virus pandemic. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. fell 5.5%, and Cine-mark Holdings Inc. fell 5.8%.

Bright spots in the market included Signify Health Inc., which jumped 32.1% after The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon.com Inc. would bid for the company.

Bond yields gained ground. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences rates on home mortgages and other loans, rose to 3.03% from 2.97% late Friday.

The broader market’s losses come on the heels of a weeks-long rally. Investors are trying to figure out where the economy goes from here as the decades-high inflation hurts businesses and consumers. Record-high inflation also has investors focusing on central banks and their efforts to fight high prices without further damaging economic growth.

“You’ve had quite a rally, and there’s reason to not be sure where we’re going from here,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Inc. “There’s still decent potential for a recession.” Minutes released last week from the Fed’s July meeting affirmed plans for more rate hikes despite signs of weaker economic activity. Traders worry that aggressive steps to slow the economy might go too far and bring on a recession. The U.S. economy has already contracted through the first half of 2022, and Wall Street will get more information when the government releases an updated report Thursday on the U.S. economy for the second quarter.

Investors are also looking ahead to this week’s Fed conference in Jackson Hole for signals about more possible U.S. rate increases to cool inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to give a speech there early Friday.

The Fed is holding the meeting after a heavy week of company and economic data that showed inflation is still squeezing the economy, but consumer spending remains resilient. Falling gasoline and food commodity prices, for wheat and corn, have helped relieve some of that pressure. That helped essentially stall inflation’s advance in July, though prices still remain high.

“I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet on inflation,” Martin said. “We still don’t really know how inflation is going to pan out and what the Fed is going to do.”



