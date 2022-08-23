Super Quiz: Break What?

1. Make neither profit nor loss.

2. A forcible entry, as into a building or room, for an illegal purpose.

3. End a romantic relationship.

4. Share a meal with someone.

5. A physical, mental or nervous collapse.

6. An escape from a prison or jail.

7. To withdraw from an organization or from a group.

8. A situation in tennis in which the receiver can win the game with the next point.

9. To take down a tent or tents when ready to leave.

ANSWERS:

1. Break even

2. Break in (break into)

3. Break up (break with, break off)

4. Break bread

5. Break down

6. Break out

7. Break away

8. Break point

9. Break camp