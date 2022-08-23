Taking a peek at the ‘best of camp’

FAYETTEVILLE -- Classes start today at the University of Arkansas, meaning practices will be in the late afternoons for the rest of the regular season after the Razorbacks went through a week of morning workouts in cooler temperatures as opposed to the scalding first seven or eight days of camp.

A few years back, Monday would have marked the end of "two-a-days," a time when the rigors of training camp included two on-field practices per day for days on end, a lot more tackling and film study. Now walk-through sessions are allowed as a second trip to the practice field and there are a lot more practices in "shells," or light pads, or just helmets and shorts.

The Razorbacks barely tackled to the ground in team periods during this camp, and that was largely with the third-team players, though Coach Sam Pittman said there were individual tackling periods for position groups.

Arkansas, still thin in various position groups, could not afford any major injuries on top of the knee surgeries for which tailback Dominique Johnson (in January) and defensive tackle Taurean Carter (April) will be sidelined for chunks of the season.

The extent of ace center Ricky Stromberg's elbow injury in Saturday's final scrimmage remains to be revealed. Otherwise, the Razorbacks seemed to have gotten through the most physical part of camp in decent shape.

The lines on both sides of the ball were the most impacted positions. Stromberg and fellow centers Marcus Henderson (pectoral muscle) and Josh Street (ankle), as well as left tackle Devon Manuel (leg) were all slowed or sidelined with injury issues.

On the other side of the ball, the tackle spot was light for several days, with Cam Ball and Taylor Lewis sidelined by what Pittman suggested were concussions. A silver lining might have sprouted out of that, however, as freshman Nico Davillier, who did not go through spring ball, showed an ability to play inside and out, much like junior Eric Gregory. That development could have a bearing on the Razorbacks' defensive line depth all season.

The Razorbacks worked in regular shoulder pads and shorts on Monday, and they are scheduled to don full pads today, "spider" pads on Wednesday. On Thursday, the game plan for the opener against Cincinnati will be on full go. It's back to full pads Friday before Saturday's mock game.

Media members got the opportunity to talk to players representing every position on the team, as well as each position coach and all three coordinators, during the first 14 days of camp. With that as the backdrop, here's this year's edition of Best of Razorback Camp:

Best flex

The top program-touting moment of spring came on the day the new media guides were laid out in the interview room at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

There, on the inside back cover was a picture of Coach Sam Pittman in a dress suit surrounded by the Southwest Classic, Golden Boot, Battle Line and Outback Bowl trophies, all claimed by the Hogs last season, plus "Larry" the bowling ball. The capper: Pittman sat on a "throne" with a red velvet back and seat cushion with ornate, gilded framework.

Best riffing

Receivers Ketron Jackson Jr. and Jaden Haselwood, who interviewed with the media together on Aug. 9, took this distinction by a close margin over the duo of veterans Isaiah Nichols and Dalton Wagner.

The pair went back and forth seamlessly on a few topics and really had fun with the question: Who are the three fastest Arkansas receivers?

This category was won last year by Ricky Stromberg and Wagner, who had a good time finishing each other's sentences and all-around having a good time in their interview session.

Best catches

Jadon Haselwood probably turned in the top catch during a media viewing portion of camp when he reached behind safety Jalen Catalon and essentially "cupped" the ball in his right hand before securing it and falling the grass. The catch was so good that Catalon praised him aloud twice.

Quincey McAdoo turned in top-notch catches on consecutive days. First he snagged a ball away from cornerback Hudson Clark, who was wearing boxing gloves that day and could not secure a would-be interception in the end zone. The following day he went up and high-pointed a catch on the right sideline versus Khari Johnson, then toe-tapped to secure the reception.

Other receivers have turned in plenty of dazzling plays, including Bryce Stephens' one-handed over-the-shoulder grab in receiver drills on air inside the Walker Pavilion.

Meme theme

Quarterback KJ Jefferson, who did media interviews following the first day of camp each of the past two years, can take credit for something.

He ensured a selection of polos would be on hand outside the Reynolds Razorback Stadium interview room after doing his interview in a ribbed, sleeveless T-shirt last year. His teammates had fun with it after a still shot of Jefferson in the ribbed T was turned into a meme.

Jefferson, when asked while leaving the interview room what he thought of the meme on its one-year anniversary, turned, lifted his polo and said, "I've still got it!" while showing the T-shirt underneath.

Serious Sanders

Raheim "Rocket" Sanders and Drew Sanders might be total clowns in the locker room -- probably not -- but in their media interviews, the two come across as quite serious about football.

Rocket Sanders interviewed with position mate AJ Green and gave a thoughtful answer to each question, including one about running backs coach Jimmy Smith, saying he had earned a bulk of the carries at tailback to open the season.

With Green briefly commenting "he earned them," Sanders explained.

"I feel good about it, of course," he said. "... I feel like I should take advantage of that and just set more goals for myself. And not even just for myself but as for everybody else that's in that room as well."

Drew Sanders doesn't crack smiles much in front of members of the press, perhaps as a product of what linebacker teammate Bumper Pool said is a tendency for the transfer from Alabama to be tough on himself.

"He wants to be a perfectionist," Pool said. "So I'm just continuing to tell him, 'Hey, listen, you're doing so many good things. You don't need to get down on yourself because there's a certain mistake that you make having to go from on the edge back to linebacker.' But he's picking it up well."

Not that guy

One of the keys to Sam Pittman's success thus far has been his amiable personality and the seemingly effortless way he wins over the locker room.

However, one thing area he admits is not a forte is impromptu specialty occasions, such as innovative ways to surprise walk-ons with scholarships or dropping a "pool day" or "bowling afternoon" on the team.

Pittman's tastes have run a little more corny, such as his "Turn that Damn Jukebox!" catch phrase started in 2020 when he really meant boom box. Or who can forget "Larry" the bowling ball, which literally represented bowl eligibility for the Razorbacks and which he actually rolled down the locker room after a 30-28 win over Mississippi State last season?

'Iron'y

Reporters decided midway through camp to begin tracking how often players and coaches uttered the phrase "iron sharpens iron" to describe how different units or the offense vs. the defense were making the Razorbacks better.

There was a stretch of three consecutive days when a combination of players and coaches said the term, and quarterback KJ Jefferson managed to say it in consecutive sessions.

'Dummy' down

Freshman tailback James Jointer gave a student assistant holding a blocking dummy a wake-up call on the first day of camp.

The running backs were running a blocking drill, releasing just beyond the left edge of the formation. Jointer exploded into his block, knocking the assistant to the ground and rolling him over as his sunglasses went flying. The next back in line also made hard contact with the dummy, sending his sunglasses on another ride.

The back-to-back whacks led the backs to ask the assistant if he was OK, to which he replied he was.

A few days later, an assistant holding a dummy was steamrolled by a wide receiver.



