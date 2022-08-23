Teacher pay raised at Lake Hamilton

PEARCY -- With the rise in inflation and increased attention on low teacher pay, Lake Hamilton School District has approved a $2,500 salary increase for all teachers, a $2 an hour pay increase for support staff, and free universal breakfasts for students this school year.

"I'm excited about what that will do for teacher and staff morale," Lake Hamilton School Superintendent Shawn Higginbotham said Aug. 11. "I think both of those are probably as much as we've ever done in any single salary enhancement."

The raise would put the district's starting salary for teachers up to $43,550.

"It needs to be more but that's what we can afford right now in our budgets. That's how we're funded, so I think we're at about the limit of what we can do locally before the Legislature takes an opportunity to study in their adequacy meetings and then act maybe next year to increase in the 94th General Assembly when they convene in January," he said.

The district is also considering a proposal to offer a $5,000 bonus for teachers and $2,500 incentive for support staff, which would come from American Rescue Plan ESSER funds, he said. As part of the third pandemic stimulus bill, it provided school districts across the country with $122 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

"That's the recommendation from the Legislature and we continue to study that proposal and be probably acting on that soon," Higginbotham said.

When students returned on Monday (Wednesday for kindergarten), they were offered free breakfast each morning. The Child Nutrition covid-19 waivers, which provided free meals for all students, expired June 30, and Lake Hamilton School District does not qualify to offer free lunches based on the district's level of poverty not being high enough.

He said they have been working hard to find a way to help families as prices continue to go up and inflation plagues the economy. While the district cannot offer free lunch, it does qualify for free breakfast, which is a $400 value for each student.

"At $2.25 a day all year, if they ate breakfast, that's potentially a $400 savings for families for each of their children," he said. "So we're pleased to help them that way. Some people don't understand the difference in that some districts are able to still offer free meals because they have a higher concentration of poverty in their districts. We don't meet that threshold, so we can't continue to do that, but we are able to do the breakfast."

Although lunches will be subject to regular pricing at $3 for grades K-5, $3.25 for grades 6-12, and $4.75 for adults, he said he still encourages parents to apply for free lunches, because even if they do not believe they qualify, they might.

"Grab-and-go and second chance breakfast are the other ways that we serve our breakfast now instead of just traditionally in the cafeteria. Students in the older grades, especially, take advantage of it midmorning rather than first thing in the morning. So it's very helpful," he said.

"We've served a lot more breakfasts since we started being flexible about the way we serve it. The benefits of the first meal of the day are widely known. Students are better behaved, they can focus on their academics, fewer discipline problems, so we're pleased to do that for them and their families."

As far as school safety security measures, the district is instituting a better, easier door numbering system for its classrooms in each of the buildings. Higginbotham said this was one of the recommendations from the district's last physical security audit in 2018.

"Our security team's been working this summer to number the classrooms more consistently, uniformly, and number the buildings that has a pattern," he said.

"Because as we add buildings ... being able to communicate quickly and efficiently with our law enforcement and emergency responders in a potential crisis, numbering classrooms from the outside, knowing where those classroom numbers are that would correspond to the inside classroom in case of an active shooter or any kind of intruder, our county law enforcement and our own security team will be able to more efficiently and safely respond to those areas if the buildings are numbered," he said.

The district will be conducting a four-hour safety training session on Sept. 17, in which teachers and staff will hear from a third-party expert on school safety and how to respond in times of crisis. The training will also involve hands-on simulations.

The district will also conduct monthly security audits in which the school's security team will audit each campus for physical safety issues to ensure students' safety and make each building harder to access by just anyone.

After the addition of new concessions/restroom facilities on the visitor's side of Wolf Stadium last fall, the district recently finished up installing new turf on the field and a new press box. Higginbotham noted the former press box was built by students from what used to be Quapaw Technical Institute (now National Park College) decades ago, while the old turf was around 12 years old. Still to come is a new donor-sponsored scoreboard at the stadium.

In other projects throughout campus, the district is making preparations to construct a physical education building at the elementary school, he said.



