Trump wants ‘master’ for papers

WASHINGTON -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked a federal judge Monday to prevent the FBI from continuing to review documents recovered from his Florida estate earlier this month until a neutral special master can be appointed to inspect the records.

The request was included in a federal lawsuit, the first filing by Trump's legal team in the two weeks since the search, that takes broad aim at the FBI investigation into the discovery of classified records at Mar-a-Lago and that foreshadows arguments his lawyers are likely to make as the probe proceeds.

It comes as The New York Times reported that the government has recovered more than 300 documents marked classified from Mar-a-Lago since Trump left office, including more than 150 retrieved by the National Archives in January -- a number that helped trigger the criminal investigation.

The lawsuit casts the Aug. 8 search, in which the FBI said it recovered 11 sets of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, as a "shockingly aggressive move." It also attacks the warrant as overly broad, contends that Trump is entitled to a more detailed description of the records seized from the home and argues that the FBI and Justice Department has long treated him "unfairly."





"Law enforcement is a shield that protects America. It cannot be used as a weapon for political purposes," the lawyers wrote Monday. "Therefore, we seek judicial assistance in the aftermath of an unprecedented and unnecessary raid" at Mar-a-Lago.

In a separate statement, Trump said "ALL documents have been declassified" -- though he has not produced evidence to support that claim -- and described the records as having been "illegally seized" from his home. The Justice Department countered in a terse three-sentence statement that the search had been authorized by a federal judge after the FBI showed there was probable cause to believe a crime had been committed. It said it would respond in court to the motion.

The filing requests the appointment of a special master not connected to the case who would be tasked with inspecting the records recovered from Mar-a-Lago and setting aside those that are covered by executive privilege -- a principle that permits presidents to withhold certain communications from public disclosure.

In some other high-profile cases -- including investigations involving Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen, two of Trump's personal attorneys -- that role has been filled by a retired judge.

"This matter has captured the attention of the American public. Merely 'adequate' safeguards are not acceptable when the matter at hand involves not only the constitutional rights of President Trump, but also the presumption of executive privilege," the attorneys wrote.

The lawsuit argues that the records, created during Trump's White House tenure, are "presumptively privileged." But the Supreme Court has never determined whether a former president can assert executive privilege over documents, writing in January that the issue is unprecedented and raises "serious and substantial concerns."

The high court turned down Trump's plea to block records held by the National Archives from being turned over to the Jan. 6 committee, saying then that his request would have been denied even if he had been the incumbent president, so there was no need to tackle the thorny issue of a former president's claims.

The lawsuit paints Trump as "fully cooperative" and compliant with investigators, saying members of his personal and household staff were made available for voluntary interviews and quoting him as telling FBI and Justice Department officials during a June visit to Mar-a-Lago, "Whatever you need, just let us know."

But the chronology of events suggests that search took place only after other options to recover classified documents from the home had been incomplete or unsuccessful. In May, for instance, weeks before the search, the Justice Department issued a subpoena for records bearing classification markings.

After the meeting at Mar-a-Lago in June involving FBI and Justice Department officials, investigators interviewed another witness who told them that there were likely additional classified documents still stored at Mar-a-Lago, according to a person familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to speak publicly about it.

Information for this article was contributed by Curt Anderson, Jill Colvin and Mark Sherman of The Associated Press.

FILE - An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)



Law enforcement stands outside of the Paul G. Rogers Federal Courthouse, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Attorneys for the nation's largest media companies are presenting their case before a federal magistrate judge to make public the affidavit supporting the warrant that allowed FBI agents to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

