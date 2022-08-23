Sections
Tyson making $200M beef plant upgrades

by John Magsam | Today at 12:11 p.m.
The exterior of Tyson Foods Inc. headquarters in Springdale.

Tyson Foods Inc. is spending $200 million to upgrade its beef processing plant in Amarillo, Texas.

Construction on the 143,000-square-foot addition to its plant will begin in the fall, the company said last week. The project will include locker rooms, a cafeteria and office space, and will expand the operations floor.

"We're committed to be the most sought-after place to work," Shane Miller, group president for Tyson Foods Fresh Meats, said in a statement, adding that "we've invested heavily in new benefits for our team."

When Tyson reported its third-quarter earnings earlier this month, it said its beef segment saw third-quarter sales of $4.96 billion, up slightly from $4.95 billion from last year. Sales volume was up 1.3%, with average price down 1.2% compared with a year ago.

The processing plant upgrade is expected to be completed by 2024. The Amarillo location is one of Tyson's six beef plants and employs 4,000, the company said.


