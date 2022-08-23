Walmart, DoorDash to end arrangement

Walmart Inc. and its delivery partner DoorDash have decided to part ways, the companies said last week.

DoorDash, an app-based gig-worker delivery service, and Walmart joined forces in April 2018 as the retailer was building up its online grocery delivery option.

A Walmart spokeswoman said the company ended the DoorDash partnership because drivers were saying "that working through two companies for support wasn't ideal."

"Bringing driver support in-house will provide a simplified experience, and we look forward to hearing driver feedback," she said.

Walmart's Spark Driver platform, another app-based service that uses independent contractors, is now the Bentonville-based retailer's largest delivery service provider, the spokeswoman said. It serves 84% of U.S. households in all 50 states across 7,000 pickup points. Walmart will keep using multiple delivery providers, she said.

Nav Chadha, vice president of the Spark Driver platform, said in a corporate blog post that Spark drivers also fulfill orders for Walmart GoLocal, a service that makes deliveries for other businesses.