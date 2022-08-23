Sections
Walmart, DoorDash to end arrangement

by Serenah McKay | Today at 10:07 a.m.
FILE - The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. Starting Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 DoorDash is offering grocery delivery in 15 minutes or less in the Chelsea neighborhood in New York. But instead of the army of gig workers it typically relies on to fulfill orders, DoorDash is forming a new company — called DashCorps — to employ couriers to handle the deliveries. (AP Photo, File)

Walmart Inc. and its delivery partner DoorDash have decided to part ways, the companies said last week.

DoorDash, an app-based gig-worker delivery service, and Walmart joined forces in April 2018 as the retailer was building up its online grocery delivery option.

A Walmart spokeswoman said the company ended the DoorDash partnership because drivers were saying "that working through two companies for support wasn't ideal."

"Bringing driver support in-house will provide a simplified experience, and we look forward to hearing driver feedback," she said.

Walmart's Spark Driver platform, another app-based service that uses independent contractors, is now the Bentonville-based retailer's largest delivery service provider, the spokeswoman said. It serves 84% of U.S. households in all 50 states across 7,000 pickup points. Walmart will keep using multiple delivery providers, she said.

Nav Chadha, vice president of the Spark Driver platform, said in a corporate blog post that Spark drivers also fulfill orders for Walmart GoLocal, a service that makes deliveries for other businesses.

