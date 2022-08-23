Webinars to help kids explore careers in law

A new collaboration between the National Agricultural Law Center and Arkansas 4-H will enable students to explore potential law careers in food, agriculture and the environment.

"Growing Careers in Ag and Food Law for Pre-College Students," will kick off with a Sept. 14 webinar that runs from 4-5 p.m. The session will include ample time for a question-and-answer period. This is the first of a quarterly series. Online registration is available.

Patrick and Jill Dillon, agricultural law attorneys and farmers, will discuss careers in law and agriculture and their individual career paths, and offer insight and advice to pre-college students and others who may be interested in agricultural and food law issues or careers. The two form Dillon Law, with three offices in Iowa.

Patrick Dillon regularly represents clients in district, associate district and magistrate courts for agricultural, real estate, criminal and collection issues. He is a recent past president of the American Agricultural Law Association and current member of the organization's Board of Directors. He drafts wills and trusts, creates estate plans and helps clients through the probate process.

Jill Dillon is a former assistant Fayette County prosecutor and a certified family law mediator. She still has ties to her family farm operation which includes a dairy herd. Jill Dillon focuses on bankruptcy, adoptions and mediations.

A UNIQUE FIELD OF PRACTICE

"Agriculture is unlike any other industry and has many nuances and unique legal and policy aspects that require specialized knowledge among attorneys," said Harrison Pittman, director of the National Agricultural Law Center. "There is a great need to develop a long-term pipeline of talent into the ag and food industry, and this partnership with 4-H is a part of our effort to help do just that."

Pittman said sessions in the Growing Careers program are perfect for high school students considering a law career, as well as educators preparing students for careers.

Both the National Agricultural Law Center and the Arkansas 4-H program are part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

"Arkansas 4-H is a program that has more than 100,000 participants all over Arkansas and is also part of the Division of Agriculture," Pittman said. "Working in partnership with 4-H, the state's premier youth development program, was a natural fit."

Angie Freel is the associate department head at 4-H.

"The Arkansas 4-H program is privileged to partner with the National Ag Law Center on this initiative to further educate 4-H members about the possibilities available to them in the area of agriculture," Freel said.

"By building their networks now, they can rely on those relationships when they have a firm grasp on their chosen career field," she said. "We are spreading the word nationwide about this unique opportunity for 4-H members to be involved in a national educational experience."

BRIDGES INITIATIVE

The Growing Careers program is part of the National Agricultural Law Center's Agricultural & Food Law Bridges Initiative, which is a student-focused, public-private partnership that offers professional development, networking and increased legal knowledge to pre-college, undergraduate and law students interested in agricultural and food law issues and/or careers.

The goal of the Bridges Initiative is to help provide a legal-focused pipeline of talent into the agricultural and food industries while furthering the NALC's national mission of serving as the nation's leading source of agricultural and food law research and information.

The Bridges Initiative includes a specific focus on minority students and others traditionally underrepresented in the agricultural and food law fields.

Registration for the webinar is available at https://uada.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_flWRB6i8S8C-eKIzDHRr_w#/registration.

For information about the National Agricultural Law Center, visit https://nationalaglawcenter.org/ or follow @Nataglaw on Twitter.

Mary Hightower is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.