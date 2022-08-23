Winning isn’t anything

Nothing really comes easy.

That's not a complaint. It's my pride and my sorrow. I'm a grinder who knows he has to work, that I can't cruise along on pure talent or accumulated good will. I know that I'm luckier than most people, but luck never holds forever. I have to practice, I have to put in the time. I'm not special.

This isn't false modesty; I have an ego and understand I'm good at a few things. I bristle when I feel like I'm underestimated. I do the best I can but sometimes am not happy with the way things turn out. I strive to do better.

So I go to the far end of the range with shag balls and clubs and try to dig something out of the dirt.

I learned to play golf in the days before video and launch monitors, never taking a lesson until I was in my late 30s. The Las Vegas swing guru looked at me and said I was over-swinging. I said, well, what are we going to do about that? He said maybe you can stop doing it.

I tried.

My swing came from my pre-adolescent reading of Jack Nicklaus' "Golf My Way." My dad showed me how to put my hands on the club, but Nicklaus got my hands high on the backswing, and taught me not to worry about whether my right elbow went flying. At the top of my swing the clubhead dipped below parallel, not quite as far as John Daly, but in that ballpark. The result was an action as long, violent and ugly as the Missouri-Kansas conflict.

But I could repeat it. And did.

No one, except maybe Kim Jong Il, is really good at golf, but I could hit the ball a long way. In a junior tournament, I drove it onto the green of a 340-yard hole that has a creek running in front of it. I made a hole in one on a par four that was 327 yards on the card (though it was only playing 310 that day).

In my 40s, I was always a threat to win the long drive competition at any hit-and-giggle scramble my buddies signed me up for; I collected a bunch of pro shop credit and a couple of Bang-O-Matic drivers as prizes.

Then I fell on the ice in February 2021, and when I got up I couldn't move my right arm. A year later I had almost all my mobility back, but don't think I'll ever throw the hard slider again. I can't throw overhand--I can make the movement in slow motion but even then it feels fragile, like if I really released my glass arm might shatter. But a golf swing is more a sidearm or submarine slinging motion. I can do that, but can't get the club high in my backswing anymore.

Finally I have stopped over-swinging.

So I'm learning a new way. Hence the shag balls. Hence the far end of the range.

I'm under no illusions. My driver was once the strength of gain, now it's my biggest problem. I'll hit it well for awhile, playing from roughly the same places as before I hurt myself, then mysteriously lose everything. I can hit it off the planet, block it a million miles right, or weakly pop it up, heel it, toe it, snipe it. (My driver is expanding my vocabulary.)

But the work is encouraging, and therapeutic. There's no way I'm going to recover all of the 20 miles per hour of clubhead speed I lost, but I'm getting most of it back. I brought my old forged musclebacks with the extra-stiff shafts out the other day and was surprised I could still hit them reasonably well. I can still justify carrying a four-iron.

The numbers say so; I've got the spin rate and the ball speed. I get on the launch monitor and find some comfort in the data. All hope is not lost.

I'm not anything but a recreational player these days but am still chasing certain sensations: the soft splosion of a golf ball on the face of the club, the silver feather shudder that, as Ben Hogan said, runs down the shaft and into your heart. I don't carry a pencil; keeping score in my head or not at all.

Everyone's got sorrows, and everyone who's lucky has to work to take their mind off them. If it were easy it wouldn't have the same effect. Most of these columns are like icebergs, you see maybe 15 to 20 percent of what gets typed. There are abandoned files and false starts all over this hard drive, alternative versions that will never see the light of day.

I need problems, and am deeply interested in improving things. Donald Harington once called me an autodidact. I like to drill down into the guts of things, to learn.

I keep files and do research, talk to people and make notes, read and think about things, try to stay intentional. I don't mindlessly hit balls.

And the work pushes away all else sometimes, which is not so great. But all I can do is the next thing to be done, and then the next thing after that. And if, when you get to the end, all you've got are a few things sorted, your bills paid and a pack of memories, what's wrong with that? If that's all there is, it has to be enough.

It's supposed to be hard. We need resistance, something to push against. We need to fail and fail and fail before we succeed, until we fail again. There is no perfect, there is always a truer strike, a cleaner paragraph, waiting to be unearthed.

Sport--and life--is not about winning and losing, but about working against some artificially installed resistance. We invent sports to complicate things for the sake of complication, so we can invest a lot of ourselves in an activity that is, by definition, meaningless. What is dumber--or more human--than giving your heart to a football team?

What makes less sense than investing time and money in an expensive, ecologically dubious pastime with its arcane etiquette and codes?

It's no different than a junkie chasing a fix. Nothing noble or selfless about it. It just makes you feel good for a little while.

I understand that I've been self-medicating myself with golf these past few weeks. It's better than walking around trying not to cry.

Philip Martin is a columnist and critic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Email him at pmartin@adgnewsroom.com.