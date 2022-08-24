2 guilty over plot to kidnap governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A federal jury in Michigan found two men guilty Tuesday of plotting to kidnap the state's Democratic governor, ending one of the highest-profile domestic terrorism cases in recent history and providing a measure of vindication to prosecutors who brought the case to trial a second time after a previous jury declined to convict.

Prosecutors presented the men, Barry Croft and Adam Fox, who face up to life in prison, as threats to democracy who planned to capture Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home in 2020, detonate explosives to disrupt the police response and perhaps touch off a civil war in the process.

"You can't just strap on an AR-15 and body armor and snatch the governor," Nils Kessler, a federal prosecutor, said during closing arguments.

Proving the case meant persuading jurors to trust a sprawling FBI investigation that embedded several federal operatives around the group. Among them were an informant who became second-in-command of a militia and an undercover agent who offered to provide explosives.

Federal and state officials originally charged multiple people in the plot.

Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted in the April trial at which the jury deadlocked over the roles of Fox and Croft. Jurors seemed to agree, at least in part, with defense lawyers' arguments that FBI agents entrapped the men in the violent plot.

"In America, the FBI is not supposed to create domestic terrorists so that the FBI can arrest them," Christopher Gibbons, an attorney for Fox, said during closing arguments.

Defense attorneys repeatedly criticized the investigation, arguing that their clients were big talkers whose worst instincts were preyed upon by undercover FBI personnel who pretended to befriend them.

Joshua Blanchard, an attorney for Croft, blamed the government for luring his client, a truck driver, from his home in Delaware to events in Michigan and other Midwestern states where a plan was discussed.

"This isn't Russia. This isn't how our country works," Blanchard told jurors. "You don't get to suspect that someone might commit a crime because you don't like things that they say, that you don't like their ideologies."

This trial played out amid a charged political environment, with Whitmer campaigning for reelection and FBI agents searching former President Donald Trump's Florida home during the week of opening arguments. Many conservatives denounced that search as a weaponization of the Justice Department and an example of FBI overreach.

Trump, who was president when the FBI arrested Croft and Fox, has personally cast doubt on the prosecution. In a recent speech at a conservative conference, he appeared to allude to the Michigan case, calling it "fake" and saying "Gretchen Whitmer was in less danger than the people in this room right now, it seems to me."





In court, defense attorneys told jurors they had an opportunity to send a message to the FBI with their verdicts. Prosecutors defended the FBI's work and said federal officials acted appropriately to head off a serious threat.

Both men were convicted of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft was also convicted of possessing an unregistered destructive device.

"The FBI did stop this," Kessler told jurors. "Thank God they did it before anybody got hurt or killed."

Neither man had a visible reaction when the guilty verdicts were read. One woman on the jury spoke in a strained voice when asked to confirm her verdict and later wiped her eyes.

As the defendants were led away in handcuffs and leg shackles, a woman in the courtroom gallery yelled out, "I love you, Adam."

In a statement, Whitmer said the verdicts Tuesday showed "that violence and threats have no place in our politics and those who seek to divide us will be held accountable. They will not succeed."

"But we must also take a hard look at the status of our politics," she added. "Plots against public officials and threats to the FBI are a disturbing extension of radicalized domestic terrorism that festers in our nation, threatening the very foundation of our republic."

U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge told reporters he was thankful for the verdicts.

"The verdict confirms that the plot was very serious, very dangerous," Birge said. "No public official or anyone should have to deal with this ... everyone deserves to live safely and without fear."

Defense attorneys raised questions about the jury and suggested additional legal action was likely.

No sentencing date was set. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker told defense lawyers that any post-trial challenges to the verdicts should be filed under seal for now.

Blanchard raised concerns about the motivation of a juror on the third day of trial.

Early in the trial, The Detroit News reported that a motion that Blanchard filed included claims that one juror told co-workers about wanting to be on the jury and of having already reached a conclusion about the case. The motion was sealed by court staff, and Jonker rejected an attempt by Blanchard after the verdict to make that document public again.

"I believe that justice should happen in public," Blanchard said outside court.

Jurors declined to speak to reporters.

During the trial at the federal courthouse in downtown Grand Rapids, prosecutors told jurors that the men were upset about covid-19 restrictions and that they plotted a kidnapping raid on the governor's vacation home, which they scouted out on "reconnaissance missions." But in a departure from their approach in the previous trial, they took pains to note social media posts that the men made calling for political violence long before FBI informants entered the case, and they repeatedly defended the use of undercover agents.

The investigation of the plot was presented from the start as indicative of the rising threat of political violence and right-wing domestic terrorism. That threat became all the more clear on Jan. 6, 2021, after the arrests in Michigan, when pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol and tried to block the certification of the presidential election.

But even as two men, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, pleaded guilty to kidnapping conspiracy in the Michigan case and agreed to testify, problems with the investigation were emerging. One FBI agent was fired last year after being charged with domestic violence.

Another agent, who supervised a key informant, tried to build a private security consulting firm based in part on some of his work for the FBI, according to a BuzzFeed News report. Jurors did not hear the details of those incidents.

Outside the courthouse, David Porter, an assistant special agent in charge for the FBI's Detroit office, said the verdicts showed that threatening or carrying out political violence remained unacceptable, and that the FBI "will continue to investigate anyone who seeks violence in furtherance of ideology."

Information for this article was contributed by Mitch Smith of The New York Times, by Joey Cappelletti and Ed White of The Associated Press and by Perry Stein of The Washington Post.