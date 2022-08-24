7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Gather the family for Mustard-Garlic Roast Pork Loin (see recipe). Serve it with succotash. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium. Add 1 medium onion (chopped), 2 cloves garlic (minced), 1 red bell pepper (chopped) and ¼ teaspoon coarse salt and ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper. Cook, 6 to 8 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add 1 (10-ounce) package frozen lima beans (thawed) and 1 cup fresh corn kernels (from 1 large ear) and cook until beans are tender (see package instructions for suggested cooking time). Remove from heat. Add 1 tablespoon red wine or sherry vinegar. Add mixed greens and cornbread. Everyone will like banana pudding for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough pork for Monday.

MONDAY: Use Monday's leftover pork for Cuban Sandwiches. Fill kaiser (or other crusty) rolls with sliced pork, deli sliced ham, Swiss cheese and dill pickles. Wrap sandwiches in foil; heat in 350-degree oven to melt cheese. Serve with plantain chips. Fresh blueberries are good for dessert.

TUESDAY: It's economical and has a great taste, so put Maple-Mustard Chicken Thighs (see recipe) on the menu tonight. Serve with potato salad, coleslaw and whole-grain rolls. Fresh cherries are your dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Kids will like them, as will the adults, so Root Beer Sloppy Joes (see recipe) will work for the whole family. Serve them on whole-grain buns with oven fries and celery sticks. Finish with Strawberry-Banana Smoothies. Add to blender: 1 ¼ cups plain low-fat yogurt, 2 cups strawberries, 1 small banana (peeled and halved), 4 teaspoons almond or peanut butter OR 2 tablespoons hemp seed hearts. Process on low speed 10 seconds or until mixture is combined but still coarse in texture, scraping down sides of blender as needed. Increase to high and process 1 minute or until completely smooth. Serve. (Adapted from "Everyday Athlete Cookbook" by America's Test Kitchen)

THURSDAY: Make a fast meal and call it Tuna, Tomato, Red Onion and Olive Pita. In a large bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons each fresh lemon juice and olive oil and ¼ teaspoon coarse salt and ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper. Add 3 (5-ounce) cans solid white tuna (drained), ½ small red onion (thinly sliced), ½ cup halved grape tomatoes, ¼ cup pitted, halved Kalamata olives and ¼ cup coarsely chopped flat-leaf parsley. Gently toss to combine. Open 4 small whole-grain pita halves and fill with mixture. Serve with chips. Slice a cantaloupe for dessert.

FRIDAY: Everyone will like Fettuccine With Asparagus and Romano Cheese. Cook a 9-ounce package of refrigerated fettuccine and 1 pound fresh asparagus (trimmed and cut into 1 ½-inch pieces) for 3 to 4 minutes or until asparagus is a brilliant green and pasta is tender but firm. Drain well. In a large bowl, combine hot pasta and asparagus with 2 tablespoons butter cut into small pieces and 2/3 cup freshly grated Romano cheese. Toss well; season with coarse salt and black pepper to taste. Serve immediately. Add a spinach salad and garlic bread. How about sliced papaya for dessert?

SATURDAY: Invite friends for Asian Chicken Burgers. Heat broiler. In a large bowl, combine 1 pound ground chicken, 1 egg (slightly beaten), 3 green onions (chopped), 1 ½ tablespoons soy sauce, 1 tablespoon cornstarch, 2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger, 2 cloves garlic (minced) and 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro; mix gently. Form into 4 (½-inch-thick) patties (mixture will be moist). Broil on broiler pan coated with cooking spray 6 minutes or until browned on top. Turn; broil until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees, about 3 minutes more. Serve the burgers on whole-grain buns with pasta salad and sliced lettuce and tomatoes alongside. Buy a cheesecake for dessert and top each slice with strawberries.

THE RECIPES

Mustard-Garlic Roasted Pork Loin

4 cloves minced garlic

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh thyme leaves

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (3- to 3 1/3-pound) well-trimmed boneless center-cut pork loin roast

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

In a small bowl, combine garlic and thyme. Whisk in mustard, oil, salt and pepper. Brush pork with mustard mixture; transfer to a roasting pan and roast 40 to 45 minutes or until the center of roast reaches 145 degrees. Let stand 5 minutes. Carve into slices and serve.

Makes 10 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 217 calories, 26 g protein, 12 g fat, 1 g carbohydrate, 69 mg cholesterol, 244 mg sodium and no fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0

Maple-Mustard Chicken Thighs

1 /3 cup spicy brown mustard

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

3 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

¼ teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

2 teaspoons lower-sodium soy sauce

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 clove minced garlic

8 bone-in, skinless chicken thighs

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

Combine spicy brown mustard, sugar, syrup, yellow mustard, onion powder, vinegar, soy sauce, pepper and garlic; mix well. Place half of the mixture in a resealable plastic bag; reserve other half. Add chicken to bag; seal. Refrigerate 2 hours; discard marinade.

Heat grill to medium-high. Remove chicken from bag. Sprinkle with salt. Place the chicken on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 8 minutes on each side or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Serve with reserved mustard mixture.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 329 calories, 39 g protein, 13 g fat, 9 g carbohydrate, 208 mg cholesterol, 495 mg sodium and no fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

Root Beer Sloppy Joes

1 (1-pound) ground beef sirloin OR ground turkey breast

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chile powder

½ teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon dry mustard

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup ketchup

½ cup root beer or other dark soda

4 whole-grain sandwich rolls or buns

Heat oven to 400 degrees to toast buns.

In a large nonstick skillet, cook ground meat 6 minutes until no longer pink; drain. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring, about 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in chile powder, thyme, mustard, salt and pepper. Cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in ketchup and root beer. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook 10 to 15 minutes or until the mixture thickens. Serve on toasted rolls or buns.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 377 calories, 30 g protein, 7 g fat, 50 g carbohydrate, 60 mg cholesterol, 1,079 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3 ½

