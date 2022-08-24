Arkansas' covid cases rise week-to-week as more students return to school

Arkansas' new coronavirus cases rose Wednesday by a larger amount than the numbers recorded on Tuesday or on either of the previous two Wednesdays — an increase linked by a state health official to the start of the 2022-23 school year.

The state's death toll from covid-19, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by seven, to 11,877.

Arkansas' count of cases rose Wednesday by 1,231 — larger by 94 than the rise on Tuesday and by 175 than the rise the previous Wednesday, according to numbers from the state Health Department. It was the second consecutive day of an uptick in Arkansas' new coronavirus cases.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said that about 30% of the new cases were among children, which he said is "a bit higher" than usual.

He said the state saw a similar uptick at the start of the 2021-22 school year. If this one plays out the same way, it will be short-lived and limited to younger age groups, he said.

Noting that children are often less likely than adults to have serious illness from covid-19, Cima said he doesn’t expect the increase in transmission to lead to a resurgence of hospitalizations or other severe outcomes.

Growing for the second day in a row, the average daily increase in the state's overall case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Wednesday to 893.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 27, to 10,705.

The number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals, which fell by 17 on Tuesday, rose Wednesday by two, to 305.

Dropping for the third day in a row, however, the number who were intensive care fell by five, to 63.

The number of covid patients on ventilators rose for the second consecutive day, climbing by three, to 18.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the state Health Department has reported 925,880 cases of coronavirus. Of those, 903,050 are considered recovered.

