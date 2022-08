Almyra, 1922: “I just can’t get time to write a letter … We are all well & rushed to death. The music recital is tonight that Irene is in — and a pie supper for the boy scouts.” Grace had written on a card showing a boat-shaped float in a parade for the Arkansas County town’s high school.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203