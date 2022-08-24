Arkansas state senator will repay $7,000 earned as a part-time public defender

State Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, has offered to repay the salary that he was paid as a part-time public defender to the Arkansas Public Defender Commission and that's about $6,000, Commission Executive Director Gregg Parrish told state lawmakers Tuesday.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Parrish said he followed up with commission employees and was advised the amount will be $7,327.33 in salary.

Parrish disclosed Garner's offer in response to a query by Sen. Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis, during a meeting of the Legislative Council's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee.

The subcommittee subsequently recommended that the Legislative Council on Friday authorize the use of $4.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds each for the public defender commission and prosecuting attorneys to continue employing and hiring attorneys to help reduce the case backlog in courts across the state.

Without using any lawmaker's name, Ingram said a state lawmaker was ineligible to also serve as a public defender under state law and "how that occurred I scratch my head."

He asked Parrish whether that individual was paid about $9,000 by the public defender commission.

Parrish told lawmakers he thought the lawmaker was paid about $6,000 by the public defender commission, not about $9,000.

"Senator Garner has reached out to me specifically trying to make arrangements to pay that money back himself," he said.

Parrish said he has met with the state Office of Personnel Management about a process for that to occur.

"I owe Sen. Garner a telephone call right now," he added.

Afterward, Garner declined comment in a brief telephone interview about offering to repay the public defender commission or why he resigned as a public defender.

Parrish said Tuesday afternoon in a written statement, "Sen. Garner called me and stated he wanted to repay the money.

"He asked me to get the figures together as to what he owed," he said. "I need to speak further with him to provide him the accurate amount, and discuss with him the manner in which he desires to make payment. There are no expenses, just salary. I don't have any correspondence with him about the matter as we spoke by phone when he called me. I anticipate sending him something out later this week."

State records show Garner started work in April as a part-time public defender for 30 hours a week with a starting salary of $60,000 a year.

Garner started work with the public defender commission, effective April 12, and his resignation was effective June 6, said Alex Johnston, chief of staff for the Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

Garner wrote in an email dated June 3 to Parrish and public defender manager Darren Nelson in the 13th Judicial District that "Effective immediately, I am resigning my position with the Arkansas Public Defender Commission.

"Thank you for the opportunity and please let me know if I can be of any assistance moving forward," Garner wrote in the email to Parrish and Nelson.

Parrish has said Garner resigned after Parrish sent him an article by the Blue Hog Report blog that outlined allegations against Garner. The Blue Hog Report suggested that Garner likely violated Arkansas Code Annotated 21-1-402, a law that bars officials elected to "a constitutional office" from working for any state agency during their term.

"Constitutional officer," as defined in the law, includes members of the Arkansas Senate and House of Representatives, along with the governor and other elected officials. "State agency" encompasses a swatch of entities including state commissions.

Garner, a former aide to U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, has served in the state Senate since 2017 and emerged as an outspoken critic of Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

In January, he announced he would not seek re-election this year and instead planned to build his legal practice and help south Arkansans "reform the judiciary." Garner's term as state senator will end in January.

In an email dated June 2 to Parrish, Matt Campbell of the Blue Hog Report wrote that "Unless there is something that I and others are overlooking, it would appear that the hiring of Trent Garner by the public defender's office in Union County while he is still a state senator would violate Ark. Code Ann. 21-1-204, and that such a violation is potentially a [Class] D felony."

In an email dated June 3 to Garner, Parrish wrote that "Upon reading the article, my initial thought was that Mr. [Matt] Campbell thought you were a full-time public defender," and the commission has relied upon an attorney general's advisory opinion from 2003, which allowed a state representative to also be a public defender.

Parrish said he took some time to review the law cited in the article, and sent an email to the public defender commission's liaison at the attorney general's office asking for his input.

"Apparently, the law was changed in 2017 with the relevant part being the change of the word 'may' to 'shall not' when it comes to an elected official also maintaining state employment," he wrote in his email dated June 3 to Garner. "While there are exceptions to this requirement, I find none which would fit your situation."

Parrish asked Garner in the mail to review the law and let him know his thoughts.

"I desire for you to continue in this position, provided we can comply with the law," he wrote in his June 3 email. "If we can't find a legal exception to this issue, your employment with the [Arkansas Public Defender Commission] will have to end."

In March, the Legislature's Joint Budget Committee authorized the transfer of $1 million apiece from the state's restricted reserve fund to the Arkansas Public Defenders Commission and the Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator to hire 45 more attorneys each in an attempt to reduce the backlog of cases in the state's courts amid the covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the American Rescue Plan steering committee endorsed requests by the public defenders commission and prosecutor coordinator's office for $4.5 million apiece in American Rescue Plan funds to continue their work to reduce the court case backlog.

The commission and prosecutor coordinator's office each have roughly $400,000 in state restricted reserve funds and are expected to run out of these funds this fall and will have to lay off these attorneys without additional funding, Paul Louthian, comptroller and deputy director at the state Department of Finance and Administration, told the steering committee. The requested American Rescue Plan funding will allow both the commission and prosecutor coordinator's office to continue to employ and hire attorneys to continue to work on reducing the court case backlog, he said last week.

Hutchinson appointed the steering committee -- made up of nine Hutchinson administration officials and six state lawmakers -- in May of 2021 to recommend the best uses of $1.57 billion in American Rescue Plan state fiscal recovery funds and $158 million in American Rescue Plan capital project funds. In March of 2021, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that's designed to help the United States recover from the economic and health effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

The steering committee on Thursday also endorsed the state Department of Agriculture's request to use $300 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds for water, wastewater and irrigation projects in Arkansas.

Subcommittee co-chairman Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, said the subcommittee will consider the request during its meeting next month. He said he wants to give lawmakers more time to review the request prior to the meeting.

"I don't think it is anything against the projects," he said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a written statement that "I am hopeful after the members of ALC have had more time to review the request they will approve the funding so the process for these much-needed projects can begin.

"The Water and Wastewater Working Group has developed eligibility criteria and the Department of Agriculture is working on an implementation plan to move forward quickly once funding is made available," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Will Langhorne of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



