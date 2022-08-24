Bail set for 2 men in shooting near UAPB

Two men have been jailed at the Dub Brassell Detention Center on suspicion of attempted capital murder and aggravated robbery near the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff over the weekend.

A Jefferson County district judge found probable cause to charge Keelan Parker, 25, and Demond Mayzes, 19, both of White Hall following a hearing Tuesday. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones said both men, however, have yet to be formally charged.

Bail was set at $500,000 each for the suspects.

Pine Bluff police and Jefferson County sheriff's deputies responded to Piney Woods Apartments at 2300 Woodgate Drive at about 5:20 p.m. Sunday and located a victim slumped over in the driver's seat of a vehicle, according to an affidavit by police Detective Chris Wieland. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported by ambulance to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Hospital in Little Rock. Five spent .45-caliber shell casings were located on the scene, according to Wieland.

The front-seat passenger in the victim's vehicle was interviewed and reportedly told Wieland he and the victim went to Piney Woods to sell a gun. According to Wieland, two males allegedly got into the back seat of the vehicle, with one of them shooting the driver and getting out of the vehicle. The males allegedly took off running.

Officers and deputies searched the area on the west side of campus and located two males who fit witnesses' descriptions, Wieland wrote.

Mayzes said he sat behind the driver and accused him of pulling out an AR-type rifle and saying he was going to shoot it, according to Wieland. A man nicknamed "Kelo," according to the affidavit, is alleged to have started shooting as Mayzes got out of the vehicle. Mayzes allegedly told Wieland he heard about five gunshots, saw the driver slumped over and took off with Parker.

Parker said in his interview with detectives he was at a laundromat, according to Wieland. When asked what his nickname is, Parker reportedly answered "Kelo," and the interview ended.

Officers went to a residence on Roane Avenue to locate the AR rifle and a pistol following consent to search from family members, Wieland wrote, although it was unclear whose family members they were.

The rifle was reportedly located in the back seat of the vehicle and the .45-caliber pistol was reportedly located in a tub with Parker's clothing.

Parker was booked into the jail at 8:50 p.m. Sunday. Mayzes was booked an hour later.

Both were still on the jail roster as of Tuesday afternoon.