Bella Vista man sentenced to 25 years in prison for rape

BENTONVILLE -- A Bella Vista man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after admitting to raping a girl.

Shawn Vanzandt, 43, pleaded guilty Monday to rape. His plea was under an agreement Tom Marks, Vanzandt's attorney, reached with Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor.

Vanzandt was arrested March 1.

The 17-year-old girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County where she provided details of the crime, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Bella Vista police also recovered a notebook in which Vanzandt had written a confession to engaging in sexual acts with the girl, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Vanzandt's guilty plea.

Vanzandt must register as a sex offender and participate in the prison's sex offender treatment program. He was ordered not to have any contact with the victim.



