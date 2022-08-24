Biden to unveil loan forgiveness

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden is set to announce today his move to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for many Americans and extend a pause on payments to January, according to three people familiar with the plan.

The precise details of Biden's plan, which will include an income cap limiting the forgiveness to only those earning less than $125,000 a year, were being kept to a small circle within the Biden administration and were still not finalized on the eve of the announcement. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden's intended announcement ahead of time.

The plan would likely eliminate student debt entirely for millions of Americans and wipe away at least half for millions more.

The nation's federal student debt now tops $1.6 trillion after ballooning for years. More than 43 million Americans have federal student debt, with almost a third owing less than $10,000 and more than half owing less than $20,000, according to the latest federal data.

Today's announcement was set for the White House. The administration had briefly considered higher education schools in Delaware for a larger reveal, but scaled back their plans.

Biden was initially skeptical of student loan debt cancellation as he faced off against more progressive Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, who had proposed cancellations of $50,000 or more, during the 2020 primaries.

As he tried to shore up support among younger voters and prepare for a general election battle against then-President Donald Trump, Biden unveiled his initial proposal for debt cancellation of $10,000 per borrower, with no mention of an income cap.

Biden narrowed his campaign promise in recent months by embracing the income limit as soaring inflation took a political toll and as he aimed to head off political attacks that the cancellation would benefit those with higher take-home pay.

The frenzied last-minute lobbying continued Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke privately on the phone with Biden, imploring the president to forgive as much debt as the administration can, according to a Democrat with knowledge of the call.

In his pitch, Schumer argued to Biden that doing so was the right thing to do morally and economically, said the Democrat, who asked for anonymity to describe a private conversation.

Democrats are betting that Biden can help motivate younger voters to the polls in November with the announcement.

Although Biden's plan is narrower than what he initially proposed during the campaign, "he'll get a lot of credit for following through on something that he was committed to," said Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster who worked with Biden during the 2020 election.

Some advocates were already bracing for disappointment.

"If the rumors are true, we've got a problem," Derrick Johnson, the president of the NAACP, which has aggressively lobbied Biden to take bolder action, said Tuesday. He emphasized that Black students face higher debt burdens than white students.

"This is not how you treat Black voters who turned out in record numbers and provided 90% of their vote to once again save democracy in 2020," he said.

Republicans, meanwhile, see only political upside if Biden pursues a large-scale cancellation of student debt ahead of the November midterms, anticipating backlash for Democrats -- particularly in states where there are large numbers of working-class voters without college degrees.

The Republican National Committee on Tuesday blasted Biden's expected announcement as a "handout to the rich," claiming it would unfairly burden lower-income taxpayers and those who have already paid off their student loans with covering the costs of higher education for the wealthy.

"My neighbor ... & his wife worked to make sure their daughter got quality college degree w/no student debt," Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, tweeted Tuesday. "Now their taxes must pay off someone else's student debt?"

Biden's elongated deliberations have sent federal loan servicers grumbling.

Industry groups had complained that the delayed decision left them with just days to notify borrowers, retrain customer service workers and update websites and digital payment systems, said Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance.

Information for this article was contributed by Collin Binkley of The Associated Press.