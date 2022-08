A Brinkley woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a collision with a tractor-trailer rig in Monroe County, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

Diana Tackett, 72, of Brinkley, died just before 12:20 p.m. when the 2022 Chrysler 300 she was driving was struck by a 2015 Freightliner while crossing U.S. 49 on Sheriff Road.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.