Canoo tests Dallas Walmart deliveries

Canoo, an electric vehicle maker with operations in Bentonville and plans to place its headquarters there, said Tuesday that it has been testing its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles or LDVs, for Walmart in the Fort Worth/Dallas area.

"Our LDV has been engineered to enable a wide range of package deliveries, including refrigerated items, groceries and general merchandise -- and do it efficiently, emission free and with a high level of driver comfort and ergonomics," Tony Aquila, an investor, chairman & chief executive officer at Canoo, said in a statement.

The LDV platform is designed for stop-and-go deliveries and vehicle to door drop off. The company customized the vehicles for Walmart. Its modular design and 120 cubic feet of cargo space allow for further adjustments based on Walmart's needs, the company said.

In July, Canoo said it had struck a deal with Walmart Stores Inc. to provide 4,500 electric delivery vans to the retailer with an option for up to 10,000 vehicles. During a conference call earlier this month to discuss its second quarter earnings, Aquila said the company has contracted a third party for limited production while Canoo's facilities come online.

Shares of Canoo fell 22 cents, or 6%, to close Tuesday at $3.37.