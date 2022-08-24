Capitol & Scott: Little Rock city attorney discusses police use of force, accountability following violent arrest in Crawford County

State and federal agencies have opened criminal investigations into three law enforcement officers after a video emerged from a Sunday morning incident in Crawford County of a suspect being brutally beaten during an arrest outside of a convenience store. The video, shot by a bystander, showed police kicking, punching and pounding the suspect’s head on pavement.

The clip, which has millions of views, garnered widespread public outrage as well as coverage from state and national news organizations. The FBI, the Arkansas State Police and other agencies are conducting criminal investigations into the three law-law-enforcement officers involved in the arrest: Crawford County sheriff deputies Zack King and Levi White and local Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle.

Suspect Randal Worcester, 27, was treated at a local hospital and released on bond. He faces a number of charges, including resisting arrest and 2nd degree battery.

Tom Carpenter, Little Rock city attorney, joins host Lara Farrar on today’s special episode of Capitol & Scott to discuss the use of excessive force by law enforcement, how such cases are investigated and why they can be challenging to prosecute.

Let us know what topics would you like to hear about in future episodes: arkansasonline.com/capitol-and-scott/