Education meeting set for today

An Education Town Hall meeting will be held today at 6 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

"The city of Pine Bluff and Sootchy Inc. will present a new initiative to provide youth the opportunity to experience success and grow generational wealth," according to a spokesman with the mayor's office.

JRMC's cancer center sets open house

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will host a community ribbon cutting and open house at the Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Jefferson Professional Center 1 at 1609 W. 40th Ave.

Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce's Redcoats will conduct the ribbon cutting, according to a news release.

Brief comments will be made by Brian Thomas, Jefferson Regional president and chief executive officer, and physicians from the cancer center. Tours of the facility will follow.

"The Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center provides comprehensive cancer care in one convenient location, right across the street from Jefferson Regional in the Jefferson Professional Center," according to the release. "Services include physician offices, infusion center, radiation therapy, breast center, surgical services, an onsite lab and pharmacy, financial counseling and support services."

Taste of SEA tickets available

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas will be held Sept. 22 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the tasting starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each and now available at the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The event features samplings from chefs from across Southeast Arkansas. Proceeds benefit programs of the Jefferson County Young Professionals Network, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Chamber: (870) 535-0110.

Boozman's farm tour includes SEA sites

U.S. Sen. John Boozman (R-AR), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, began his annual farm tour Monday. Southeast Arkansas sites are on the week-long agenda.

"Agriculture is our state's leading industry, so it is important to hear directly from Arkansas farmers and ranchers about how Washington can address their needs, particularly as we begin writing the next farm bill," Boozman in the news release.

Boozman's Ag Tour will include meetings with ranchers, farmers and other agricultural stakeholders as he visits farms, production facilities and research operations. The tour stops in Washington, Franklin, Johnson, Pope, Yell, Faulkner, White, Lonoke, Prairie, Phillips, Arkansas, Lincoln, Chicot, Ashley, Union and Columbia counties.

Area stops include:

Thursday

STUTTGART -- Visit LTD Farms, Time: 8 a.m., Location: LTD Farms, 4037 US-165, Stuttgart. LTD Farms is part of the Discovery Farms Program run by the University of Arkansas Extension Service.

STAR CITY -- Tour Miles Goggans Tree Farm, Time: 10:15 a.m., Location: 40760 State Highway 11 S., Star City. Miles Goggans is the Arkansas Tree Farmer of the year.

LAKE VILLAGE -Epstein Gin Co., Time: 1:45 p.m. Location: 537 Reynolds St., Lake Village. Boozman will tour the Epstein Gin Co. operated by Sammy Angel, the president of the Southern Cotton Ginners Association.

PORTLAND -- Catpro Catfish Farm, Time: 3:15 p.m., Location: 405 Highway 165 N., Portland. Boozman will visit the catfish farm owned and operated by Brad Graham, President of the Catfish Farmers of Arkansas.

For details, follow the ag tour on social media at #ARisAg.

UAPB professor's research featured

Miah M. Adel, Ph.D., professor of physics, astronomy, water resources and environmental science at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, was featured in the United Kingdom-based publication Research Features.

"The publication was born from a passion for breaking down barriers that exist in the dissemination life cycle from researcher to the mass audience," according to a news release.

Adel was behind the research and article, "Upstream water piracy threatens communities and environments," in their July issue. Adel's publication on Inland Water Resources Depletion Under CO2 Accusation is featured. Details: https://researchfeatures.com/publications/.