Confection construction: Building a better ice cream sundae





It's unclear when and where the first ice cream sundae was made, but I would like to thank whoever topped scoops of ice cream with sauce for this marvelous invention. Since that first glorious concoction, people have taken the sundae to outrageous heights.

I favor a more minimalist approach. No, there aren't really any rules when it comes to constructing an ice cream sundae — any way you build it will surely be a tasty treat — but I encourage you to practice restraint so there aren't too many competing flavors and textures, resulting in a muddied mess.

The tips below will help you to build a better ice cream sundae, to enjoy by yourself or for setting up an ice cream sundae bar for a crowd. The recipes for Vanilla Ice Cream and Strawberry Sauce will get you started.

SERVING DISH

The standard sundae glass is a classic for a reason. The tall, not-too-wide serving dishes are great for building layers of flavor and texture — a must for a great sundae. If you don't have these specific dishes, you can build your sundae in a drinking glass, mug or bowl with tall sides to the same effect. To keep the ice cream from melting too quickly, put the dishes in the freezer for at least an hour before serving to help keep the sundaes cold.

ICE CREAM

For an individual serving, two to three scoops of ice cream are all that you need. Vanilla and chocolate are always good options, but any flavor of creamy frozen dessert can be used. And you don't need to stick to just one flavor — feel free to mix and match whatever flavors sound good to you. Perhaps chocolate and coffee, or strawberry and pistachio? The only limit is your imagination, but I'd keep it to two different flavors max, so there isn't too much competition.

Similarly, while I love ice creams with mix-ins, I would be cautious about using one with a ton of added ingredients when building a sundae. Once the sauces, toppings and finishing touches are added, you don't want there to be too much going on in the finished product.

SAUCES

It's not a sundae without a sauce. Like with the ice cream itself, limit yourself to one, maybe two sauces so the flavors don't get too muddied. When building, put some sauce between the scoops of ice cream — and maybe at the bottom of the glass, too — for better distribution.

TOPPINGS

While toppings obviously bring flavor — don't forget about salty and savory items — I'm more excited about the textures they can introduce to a sundae. Here are some to consider:

Crunchy: toasted nuts, granola, chopped candy bars, crushed pretzels, cookie pieces, potato chips, bacon

toasted nuts, granola, chopped candy bars, crushed pretzels, cookie pieces, potato chips, bacon Chewy: brownies, dried fruit, gummy candies, shredded coconut

brownies, dried fruit, gummy candies, shredded coconut Fluffy: whipped cream, creme fraiche, marshmallow fluff, yogurt

whipped cream, creme fraiche, marshmallow fluff, yogurt Juicy: various fruits and berries

FINISHING TOUCHES

Unlike Coco Chanel telling you to take one thing off before you leave the house, when it comes to ice cream sundaes, one last piece of flair — be it sprinkles, chocolate shavings, fresh herbs and/or piece of fruit — can be the (literal) cherry on top to take it from good to great. So while I encourage restraint, don't be afraid to finish with a bang.

THE RECIPES

This ice cream base takes about 20 minutes to make. Then, of course, you must chill it for at least six hours or, ideally, overnight, and then churn it and let it firm up in the freezer.

If you delight in a smooth curl as you run your scoop through the sweet, frozen custard, try this recipe. It makes 1 ¾ quarts, but it can be cut in half to make less.

And, as with most vanilla ice creams, this one can be a jumping off point. Add chocolate chips, nuts or your favorite fruit.

Tip: Use a split vanilla bean rather than extract for a richer flavor. When you're finished with the vanilla bean, rinse it, pat it dry and add it to a sugar canister to make vanilla sugar.

Vanilla Ice Cream (For The Washington Post/Scott Suchman) Vanilla Ice Cream

10 egg yolks

1 cup granulated sugar, divided use

3 cups heavy cream

2 cups goat milk OR regular (cow) milk (see note)

2 vanilla beans, split lengthwise OR 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

¾ teaspoon fine salt

In a medium bowl, whisk the egg yolks and ½ cup of the sugar until well combined.

In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the cream, milk, the remaining sugar, vanilla and salt and, stirring frequently to prevent scorching on the bottom, bring the mixture to a simmer, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

With a ladle in one hand and a whisk in another, drizzle a small amount of the heated liquid into the egg mixture while whisking. Continue until about a third of the hot liquid has been blended with the eggs and the mixture feels warm to the touch. Slowly pour the egg mixture back into the pot, continuing to whisk until the custard is smooth and well combined.

Return the saucepan to medium heat and let the custard come to a simmer, with small bubbles around the edges; it should be thick enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon, or register about 170 degrees on an instant-read thermometer.

Remove from the heat and remove the vanilla beans, if using.

Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a large container with a tightfitting lid, stirring and pressing the custard through with a silicone spatula or wooden spoon. Cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, at least 6 hours and preferably overnight.

Assemble your ice cream machine according to the manufacturer's directions and turn it on. Pour in the chilled custard and churn according to the manufacturer's instructions. The custard should be the consistency of soft-serve ice cream. Place the now-empty storage container in the freezer to chill while ice cream freezes.

Pack the ice cream into the chilled storage container. Press a piece of wax paper directly against the surface and cover with the lid. Freeze in the coldest part of your freezer until firm, at least 6 hours and preferably overnight.

Makes 1 ¾ quarts.

Note: Regular (cow) milk can be substituted for the goat milk, but the ice cream will freeze stiffer and taste a bit sweeter. Goat milk has just the right bit of tang.

Recipe from Washington Post recipes editor Ann Maloney

Strawberry Sauce (For The Washington Post/Scott Suchman) Strawberry Sauce

1 pound frozen strawberries

¼ cup granulated sugar, plus more as needed to taste

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 ½ teaspoons cornstarch

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon almond extract

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the strawberries, sugar and ¼ cup water. Partially cover and cook just until the berries have defrosted, then uncover and cook until the fruit has softened and the liquid is gently simmering, 10 to 15 minutes. Adjust the heat as needed to maintain a gentle simmer.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice and cornstarch until smooth. Once the strawberries have softened, add the cornstarch slurry to the strawberries. Return to a simmer, then remove from the heat and let cool for about 15 minutes.

Using a fork, mash the cooked berries against the side of the pot until you get a slightly chunky sauce. Stir in the vanilla and almond extracts, taste, and add more sugar, if desired. Let cool completely, then refrigerate until needed.

Makes about 2 cups.

Adapted from former Washington Post Food section recipes editor Stephanie Witt Sedgwick



