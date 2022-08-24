Marriage Licenses

Errial McNeil, 37, of Alexander and Avery Jennings, 43, of Little Rock.

Brittany Dobbins, 26, of North Little Rock and Kalan Johninson, 27, of Little Rock.

Bernestine Warthon, 32, and Justin Johninson, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Joseph Malat, 46, and Cherie Hubay, 41, both of Jacksonville.

Luis Martinez Sanjuan, 35, and Arisdelsy Torres Ferrera, 33, both of Little Rock.

Nicholas Berry, 30, of Bryant and Tambra Robinson, 34, of Little Rock.

Michael Turner, 54, of Sherwood and Angela McMiller, 47, of Little Rock.

Paris Scott, 21, and Brianna Reddell, 22, both of Mabelvale.

Amber Lisko, 33, of Lonoke and Steven Bussa, 35, of Wichita Falls, Texas.

Calvin Dunn, 48, and Monique Reneau, 40, both of Little Rock.

Shatiya Singleton, 22, and Da Khristian Compton, 23, both of Little Rock.

Katheryn Chiapas Maldonado, 19, and Castillo Gerson Waldimir, 25, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-2986. Kelton Hamilton v. Angele Plant.

22-2987. Jacob Swafford v. Brittany Swafford.

22-2993. Ashley McMillan v. Jaycob McMillan.

22-2997. Jimmie Jacobs v. Anissa Jacobs.

22-3000. Elizabeth Roach v. Joshua Roach.

GRANTED

21-1950. Nikkisha Williams v. Elmire Williams, II.

22-1789. Marc Palmore v. Felicia Palmore.

22-2552. Kendra Williams v. Christopher Williams.