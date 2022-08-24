Eastbound I-40 lanes near Forrest City will close overnight for repairs

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will close alternating eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 east of Forrest City in St. Francis County starting tonight and running through about 10 a.m. Thursday after a tanker truck caught fire Monday.

Officials from the Transportation Department said the lane closures will begin at 7 p.m. today to fix the damage caused by the diesel fuel and fire from the truck.

All eastbound traffic will be placed in the north lane, or left lane, at the St. Francis River Bridge. When the south lane, or right lane, is repaired, traffic will be shifted to that lane as repairs are completed.

The crash happened a mile north of Madison, just east of Forrest City. One person was confirmed dead as a result of the crash, according to officials.